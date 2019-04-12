Lady Marauders tripped up by Vinton County, 4-2

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Back-to-back bad nights.

The Meigs softball team suffered a second straight setback on its home field, with Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Vinton County escaping Meigs County with a 4-2 victory on Friday.

The Lady Marauders (7-8, 4-2 TVC Ohio) started the night on the right foot, as Taylor Swartz blasted a home run to lead off the bottom of the first.

After a scoreless second inning, the Lady Vikings evened the game with a Kerrigan Ward solo home run with two outs in the top of the third.

Meigs reestablished its lead in the home half of the third, with Swartz scoring on a Breanna Zirkle triple. The Lady Marauders had a runner thrown out in between third base and home in the third, fourth and sixth innings, and left a runner on third in the seventh, but couldn’t add on to their two-run total.

Vinton County tied the game with back-to-back one-out hits in the fourth, and then took the 4-2 lead with two straight two-out doubles in the fifth.

Zirkle took the pitching loss in a complete game for Meigs, striking out five and walking none, while allowing four earned runs on 12 hits.

Abby Faught was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for the Lady Vikings, striking out three batters and walking one, while giving up two earned runs on eight hits.

Leading Meigs at the plate, Swartz was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and one RBI, while Jerrica Smith was 2-for-3 with a double. Zirkle tripled once and drove in a run in the setback, while Ciera Older, Breanna Lilly and Bailey Swatzel came up with a single apiece.

Breanna Sexton led the guests, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Ward was 2-for-4 with a home run, a run and an RBI, Faught was 2-for-3 with a double, while Rylee Ousley was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Josie Hembree doubled once and drove in a run for the guests, Lacy Stapleton and Jazmynn Sharp had a single apiece, while Taylor Houdasheldt, Ashley Forrest and Mahylee Napper each scored a run.

Both teams committed an error in the contest. Meigs stranded four runners on base, three fewer than VCHS.

Meigs will get back to work in the TVC Ohio at home on Wednesday against River Valley.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.