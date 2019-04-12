Tornadoes trump Trimble, 7-1

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Break out the brooms.

The Southern baseball team picked up its first season sweep of 2019 in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play on Thursday in Athens County, as the Tornadoes — who topped Trimble by a 9-0 count on March 26 in Racine — defeated the Tomcats by a 7-1 tally in Athens County.

Defense dominated early on, as neither team made it past second base in the first three innings.

The Tornadoes (6-3, 6-3 TVC Hocking) ended the scoreless tie with no outs in the top of the fourth, as two runs came home on a Billy Harmon single. Harmon later came around to score on a Will Wickline grounder, giving the guests a 3-0 advantage.

Southern came up empty in the fifth, but added two runs in the top of the sixth, as Jensen Anderson and Ryan Acree had RBI singles. The SHS lead grew to 7-0 after some defensive miscues by the Tomcats in the top of the seventh.

Trimble (7-4, 6-3) ended the shut out after a walk and an error in the bottom of the seventh, but Southern slammed the door on the 7-1 victory with three straight strikeouts.

Wickline earned the complete game victory on the mound for the Tornadoes, striking out seven and walking two, while giving up an unearned run and two hits.

Rossiter took the pitching loss in a complete game for Trimble, striking out seven and walking three, while giving up seven runs, two earned, on six hits.

Leading Southern at the plate, Anderson was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in, and Harmon was 2-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and one RBI. Acree singled once and drove in a run for the Tornadoes, while Wickline came up with an RBI. Ryan Laudermilt contributed two runs to the winning cause, while Austin Baker and Logan Drummer scored a run apiece.

Brooks and Nagucki each had a hit for the Tomcats, with Nagucki scoring a run.

Both teams left five runners on base in the game. Trimble committed six errors, two more than Southern.

On Monday, the Purple and Gold will visit South Gallia, as they look to sweep the Rebels.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

