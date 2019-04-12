Eagles stomp South Gallia, 30-1

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — About as one-sided as it can get.

The Eastern baseball team rolled to a 30-1 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host South Gallia on Thursday in Gallia County.

Eastern (9-0, 7-0 TVC Hocking) sent a dozen batters to the plate in the top of the opening inning, scoring eight times on four walks, three hits, and two hit batters.

The Eagles sent 21 to the plate in the following inning and increased their lead to 23-0 with a 15-run frame. EHS scored three in the third and four in the fourth, before South Gallia tallied the game’s final run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Wyatt Watson pitched the first 1.2 innings for Eastern, allowing a hit and a walk, while striking out three. Brayden Smith tossed the next 1.1 frames, striking out three of the four batters he faced. Conner Ridenour tossed 1.2 innings, allowing a run and three hits, while striking out four batters and hitting one. Garrett Barringer recorded the final out on the mound for the guests, while Jared Ward took the loss on the hill for the hosts.

Leading the Eagles at the plate, Isaiah Fish and Steven Fitzgerald both finished with three hits. Blake Newland, Lucas Finlaw, Ryan Harbour and Will Oldaker each added two hits, while Watson, Smith, Ridenour, John Hobbs, Matthew Blanchard, Nate Durst and Brad Hawk earned a hit apiece.

Preston Thorla scored a game-high four runs for the Eagles, while Durst, Smith, Ridenour, Fitzgerald and Harbour each scored three times. Fish, Oldaker, Blanchard and Bruce Hawley had two runs apiece, while Barringer, Hawk and Newland each scored once.

Jeffrey Sheets, Nick Hicks, Kenny Siders and Andrew Small each recorded a hit for the Rebels, with Sheets scoring a run.

Eastern also defeated SGHS on March 26 in Tuppers Plains, by a 23-1 count.

On Monday, Eastern is slated to visit Waterford, while South Gallia will host Southern.

