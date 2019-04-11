Lady Marauders knock off Nelsonville-York, 6-1

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — It’s tough to be successful if you can’t make contact.

The Meigs softball team picked up a 6-1 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Nelsonville-York on Wednesday in Meigs County, with MHS junior pitcher Breanna Zirkle recording 14 of the 21 outs via strikeout.

Meigs (7-6, 4-1 TVC Ohio) took the lead in just the second at-bat of home half of first inning, as Zirkle singled home Taylor Swartz, who tripled to lead off the frame. Zirkle came around to score on an error, and then with two outs in the frame, Breanna Lilly singled home Ciera Older to make the MHS lead 3-0.

Following a scoreless second inning, Meigs made its advantage 5-0 as Katie Hawkins doubled home Older and then scored on a double by Lilly.

The Lady Buckeyes ended the shut out in the top of the sixth, but the Lady Marauders got the run back after an error in the bottom of the frame. Nelsonville-York was retired in order in the seventh, as Meigs sealed the 6-1 victory.

Zirkle’s 14 punch-outs came in a complete game win, in which she walked none and gave up just an unearned run and two hits.

Giffin took the loss in a complete game for NYHS, striking out one and walking none, while allowing six runs, five earned, on nine hits.

Leading Meigs at the plate, Older was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, and Lilly was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Swartz tripled once and scored once in the win, Hawkins doubled once, scored once and drove in a run, while Alyssa Smith came up with a double.

Zirkle contributed a single, a run and an RBI to the winning cause, Bailey Swatzel added a single, while Jadyn Floyd chipped in with a run.

Shockey doubled once and scored once for the Lady Buckeyes, while McWilliams had a single and an RBI.

Meigs committed a trio of errors and left three runners on base, while NYHS had two errors and four runners stranded.

These teams are slated to meet again on April 29 in Athens County.

After a non-conference tilt against Marietta on Thursday, the Lady Marauders will get back to work in the league at home on Friday against Vinton County.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

