Lady Eagles soar past Southern, 15-1

RACINE, Ohio — The Lady Eagle offense simply got better as the night progressed.

The Eastern softball team held a 4-0 lead over host Southern three innings into Tuesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Meigs County. The Lady Eagles doubled their lead in the fourth and then capped off the 15-1 win with a seven-run fifth frame.

Eastern (6-3, 6-1 TVC Hocking) jumped out to a 1-0 lead, taking advantage of two errors in the top of the first. Southern (4-6, 2-6 TVC Hocking) looked to tie the game in the home half of the second, but had a runner thrown out a the plate.

Kelsey Roberts, Tessa Rockhold and Kelsey Casto each drove in a run for the Lady Eagles in the top of the third, making the edge 4-0. Eastern combined five hits with two SHS errors in the top of the fourth, extending the lead to 8-0.

EHS sent 12 runners to the plate in the top of the fifth, moving ahead 15-0. Southern scored it’s only run of the game on a Sydney Adams single in the bottom of the fifth, and the Lady Tornadoes fell by a 15-1 count.

Megan Maxon was the winning pitcher of record in four scoreless frames for the guests, surrendering two hits, while striking out three batters and walking one. Alexus Metheney pitched the final inning, striking out one batter and allowing one earned run on three hits.

Abby Cummins took the loss in a complete game for SHS, striking out four batters and walking three, while giving up 15 runs, 12 earned, on 15 hits.

Leading Eastern at the plate, Megan Maxon was 3-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and two runs batted in, and Roberts was 3-for-4 with a double, one run and three RBIs.

Cera Grueser was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in the win, Tessa Rockhold was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, while Mollie Maxon doubled once, scored three runs and drove in one.

Casto, Baylee Haggy and Ally Barber each singled once and scored once, with Haggy driving in two runs and Casto earning one RBI. Emmalea Durst contributed a single to the winning cause, while Kennadi Rockhold chipped in with a run and an RBI.

Ally Shuler doubled once for the hosts, while Adams, Baylee Grueser, Cierra Whitesell and Kassie Barton each singled once, with Adams earning an RBI and Whitesell scoring a run.

Southern was responsible for all-6 of the game’s errors and left three runners on base, while EHS stranded nine runners.

The Lady Eagles and Lady Tornadoes will clash again on April 29 in Tuppers Plains.

Both teams return to action on Thursday, with Southern visiting Trimble, and Eastern traveling to South Gallia.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

