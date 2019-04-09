Lady Falcons wallop Miller, 13-1

MASON, W.Va. — Quick and painless.

The Wahama softball team picked up its 11th consecutive victory and remained unbeaten in league play following a 13-1 victory over visiting Miller in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest on Monday night in Mason County.

The host Lady Falcons (14-1, 9-0 TVC Hocking) took care of all business in the bottom of the first, sending 18 batters to the plate that resulted in 13 runs on 14 hits — including two homers — and a walk.

Hannah Rose scored the eventual game-winning run on a wild pitch that allowed her leadoff walk to turn into a 1-0 advantage.

Leading 8-0 at the time, Maddy VanMatre lifted a two-out, two-run homer to center, then Tanner King followed with a solo shot to left-center. WHS went on to score two more runs en route to a 13-0 advantage.

Miller managed its only run in the top of the third as Agriesh used a pair of wild pitches to score from second, wrapping up the dozen-run outcome.

The Red and White outhit the guests by a sizable 15-2 overall margin. Both teams also committed an error apiece in the contest. WHS stranded seven runners on base, while the Purple and White left four on the bags.

Hannah Billups was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one unearned run, two hits and a walk over three innings while striking out five. Agriesh surrendered 13 earned runs, 15 hits and a walk over two frames while fanning three.

King, Billups, Emma Gibbs, Maddy VanMatre and Lauren Noble paced Wahama with two hits apiece, followed by Rose, Aleisia Barnitz, Emily VanMatre, Victoria VanMatre and Deborah Miller with a safety each.

King, Noble and Maddy VanMatre led the hosts with two RBIs each. Rose, Gibbs, King, Noble and Maddy VanMatre also crossed home plate twice apiece.

Perani joined Agriesh in producing the lone MHS hits.

Wahama returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Williamstown in a non-conference matchup at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

