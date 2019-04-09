Marauders fall at Alexander, 10-0

ALBANY, Ohio — Stymied by the Spartans.

The Meigs baseball team was held to a quartet of hits on Monday in Athens County, as Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Alexander earned a 10-0 mercy rule victory over the Maroon and Gold.

The Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the home half of the first inning, and then scored another in the second frame. AHS broke the game open with a seven-run third inning, combining four errors with two hits and two walks.

The Marauders (3-3, 2-2 TVC Ohio) had at least one base runner in three of the first four innings, but didn’t reach scoring position until the Andrew Dodson and Alex Pierce hit back-to-back singles to begin the fifth.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Alexander tacked on capped off the 10-0 mercy rule win by scoring on a passed ball with no outs in the bottom of the fifth.

Matt Gilkey took the pitching loss in three innings of work for Meigs, striking out three batters and walking four, while surrendering nine runs, two earned, on six hits. Pierce pitched the remainder for the guests, allowing one unearned run and two hits, while striking out one and walking one.

Issac York was the winning pitcher of record with a complete game shut out for the Spartans, striking out two batters, walking one, and allowing four hits.

Along with Dodson and Pierce, Cory Cox and Cole Arnott also came up with singles for Meigs.

York helped his own cause by going 3-for-3 with two runs scored, while Justin Dille went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for the Spartans. Conner Truax and Jacob Phillips both contributed a hit, a run and an RBI to the winning cause, while Colby Carsey added a single.

Meigs committed all-6 of the game’s errors, while stranding two of runners on base, four fewer than Alexander.

The Marauders will look to flip the script when these teams meet in Rocksprings on April 26.

Next, Meigs hosts Nelsonville-York on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

