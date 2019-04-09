Point Pleasant tames Panthers, 14-4

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Good to be home.

After a week-long trip in Hilton Head, the Point Pleasant baseball team made triumphant return to the friendly confines on Monday night with a 14-4 victory over visiting Lincoln County in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The host Big Blacks (10-3) led wire-to-wire after breaking a scoreless tie with seven runs in the home half of the second, but the Panthers rallied with two runs in the top of the third to close to within five.

LCHS, however, was never closer as the Red and Black plated four runs in their half of the third for an 11-2 cushion.

The Blue and Black responded with two runs in the fifth to pull back to within 11-4, but used an error, a walk and three hits in the bottom of the fifth to produce three scores that resulted in a walkoff mercy-rule triumph.

PPHS sent a dozen batters to the plate in the second, which resulted in seven runs on four hits, three hits batters, an error and a fielder’s choice.

Kyelar Morrow scored the eventual game-winning run after Josh Wamsley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Big Blacks outhit the guests by a 9-6 overall margin and also committed only two of the seven errors in the game. LCHS stranded five runners on base, while the hosts left four on the bags.

Morrow was the winning pitcher of record after allowing four earned runs, six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out seven. Eli Kirkendall took the loss after surrendering seven runs (two earned), five hits and a walk over two frames while fanning four.

Carter Smith paced Point with three hits and three runs scored, followed by Morrow with two hits and three RBIs. Beattie, Miles Williams, Brody Jeffers and Sam Pinkerton also had a safety apiece for the victors.

Beattie also drove in three runs for the hosts.

Kirkendall and Jaylen Barnett paced Lincoln County with two hits apiece, followed by Trace Adkins and Nathan Vance with a safety each.

Kirkendall drove in two RBIs and Barnett scored twice in the setback.

Point claimed a season sweep as it also defeated the Blue and Black by a 7-6 count back on March 18 in Hamlin.

Point Pleasant hosted Ravenswood on Tuesday and returns to action Thursday when it travels to Ripley for a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

