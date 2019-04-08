EHS girls 7th, boys 10th at Falcon Invite

RUSHVILLE, Ohio — The Eastern track and field team battled with 13 other schools on Friday at Fairfield Union High School, with the Lady Eagles claiming seventh and the EHS boys placing 10th.

The host Lady Falcons won the girls team title with a 139.5, followed by Teays Valley at 107 and Sheridan with 101.5. Bexley came in fourth with a score of 75.5, Bloom-Carroll was fifth with a 67, while Ready was sixth at 51. The Lady Eagles’ total of 34 was four ahead of Canal Winchester in eighth and 11 ahead of Waverly in ninth. Caldwell rounded out the top-10 with a 16.5, West Union was 11th with 11, while Westland, Patriot Prep Academy and Briggs tied for 12th with two apiece.

EHS had a pair of relay teams score, with the 4x100m team of Jaymie Basham, Alisa Ord, Katlin Fick and Sydney Sanders taking fourth with a time of 56.32, and the 4x800m team of Ally Durst, Rhiannon Morris, Ashton Guthrie and Whitney Durst placing fifth with a time of 10:59.82.

Layna Catlett led the EHS girls individually, placing second in the discus throw and eighth in the shot put with respective distances of 109-10 and 31-9.5.

Fick was fourth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.83 and eighth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 54.32, while Basham took sixth in the 100m dash at 14.29 and eight in the 200m dash at 30.09 for the Lady Eagles.

Newland was sixth in the 400m dash with a time of 1:08.1 for EHS, Morris was seventh in the 3200m run with a mark of 12:40.18, while Ally Durst was eighth in the 1600m run at 6:00.35.

Sheridan won the boys championship with a score of 140.5, 56.5 ahead of Bloom-Carroll and Canal Winchester in a tie for second. Waverly was in fourth with a 67.5, followed by Fairfield Union at 55, Bexley at 48, Westland at 47 and Teays Valley at 46.5. Caldwell took ninth with a 28, six in front of the 10th-place Eagles. West Union with 19, Briggs with 15, Ready with 6.5 and Rosecrans with one rounded out the 14-team field.

The EHS boys had one relay team score, with the 4x800m squad of Nick Browning, Noah Browning, Bryce Newland and Colton Combs placing sixth with a time of 9:10.02.

Noah Browning was Eastern’s only champion on the day, setting a pace of 51.31 in the 400m dash. Mason Dishong was fourth in the discus throw at 123-05 and sixth in the shot put at 41-02 for EHS, while Newland was eighth in the 3200m run with a time of 11:05.12.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Falcon Invitational.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

