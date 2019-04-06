Blue Angels hand Rock Hill 1st loss, 5-1

PEDRO, Ohio — Flipping the script.

The Gallia Academy softball team produced its first winning streak of the season and also handed host Rock Hill its first loss in the process Friday night during a 5-1 decision in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Angels (2-6, 2-1 OVC) led wire-to-wire in the contest, which included some early offense to help set the tone.

Malerie Stanley lifted a sacrifice fly to center that allowed Alex Barnes to tag up and score from third, giving the Blue and White a quick 1-0 edge.

Bailey Meadows doubled the lead in the third after her fielder’s choice allowed Chasity Adams to come home for a 2-0 cushion midway through three frames.

The Redwomen (7-1, 2-1) answered with a run in the home half of the third as Rileigh Morris scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Kylee Howard — making it a 2-1 contest through three complete.

The Blue and White, however, allowed only six baserunners the rest of the way, and none of the RHHS scoring threats went beyond first base.

GAHS extended its lead in the fourth as Stanley singled Barnes for a 3-1 edge, then Stanley added a sacrifice squeeze bunt in the sixth that plated Barnes for a 4-1 lead. Adams came in one batter later as Bailie Young lifted a sacrifice fly to right for a 5-1 advantage.

The Blue Angels outhit the hosts by a 13-5 overall margin and also went error-free, while the Redwomen committed a single error in the game.

Gallia Academy stranded 10 runners on base, while the Red and White left eight on the bags.

Hunter Copley was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out two. Howard took the loss and surrendered five earned runs and 13 hits over seven frames while fanning three.

Barnes, Adams and Meadows led the guests with three hits apiece, followed by Stanley with two safeties and team-best three RBIs. Aubrey Unroe and Kyla Miller also had a hit each for the victors.

Grace Stevens led Rock Hill with two hits, followed by Morris, Stomper and Kenzie Henshaw with a safety each.

Gallia Academy returns to action Monday when it hosts Portsmouth in an OVC contest at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

