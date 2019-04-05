Lady Marauders blanked by Ripley, 8-0

RIPLEY, W.Va. — An off-night for the offense.

The Meigs softball team was held to a single hit on Thursday in Jackson County, as the Lady Marauders fell to non-conference host Ripley by a 8-0 final.

Meigs (4-5) — which also dropped a 7-3 decision to RHS on March 29 in Rocksprings — held the Lady Vikings (10-4) off the board for the first two innings on Thursday, but surrendered a pair of runs with two gone in bottom of the third.

Grace Walsh led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run for Ripley, paving the way for four more runners to score in the frame.

The Lady Marauders ended the no-hit bid in the top of the fifth, as Bailey Swatzel came up with a one-out single. Ripley, however, capped off the 8-0 mercy rule win with a solo home run by Kyra Winter in the first at-bat of the home fifth.

Hailey Roberts took the loss in a complete game for Meigs, striking out one batter and walking three, while giving up eight runs, four earned, on nine hits.

Jaelyn Hunt earned the victory in four perfect innings for Ripley, striking out five batters. Chloe Shinn pitched the final frame for the hosts and surrendered one hit.

Leading the Lady Vikings at the plate, Aaliyah Baldwin was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, Cassidy Young was 2-for-2 with a pair of runs and one RBI, and Lainey Shouldis singled twice in three at-bats. Winter and Walsh both hit solo home runs, Jaelyn Hunt doubled once and scored twice, while Tori Hinzman and Emilee Jordan came up with a run apiece.

The Lady Vikings were responsible for six of the game’s seven runners left on base, but Meigs committed both of the errors.

After visiting Wellston on Friday, the Lady Marauders will travel to Alexander on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.