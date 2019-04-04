Gallia Academy wins Saunders Relays

CENTENARY, Ohio — Easy as one, two, three.

Gallia Academy came away with both team titles, while Point Pleasant and Rock Hill respectively placed second and third in both divisions Tuesday night at the 2019 Saunders Insurance Relays held at Gallia Academy High School in Gallia County.

Both the Blue Devils and the Blue Angels amassed triple digits in the scoring column, with the boys posting a winning tally of 114.67 points while the girls finished the night with 109 points. Both programs won their respective team championships by at least 13 points over each field.

The Blue Angels won five of the 14 events held in the girls division, which also fielded seven teams. Point Pleasant was the overall runner-up with 86 points, while the Redwomen placed third with 74 points.

The 4x400m shuttle hurdles relay team of Gabby McConnell, Calista Barnes, Trinity Eggers and Brooklyn Hill posted a winning time of 1:17.91 for the Blue Angels.

McConnell, Gretchen McConnell, Peri Martin and Zoe Martin won the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:57.25, while Gabby McConnell, Alivia Lear, Asia Griffin and Katie Queen captured the 4x100m title with a mark of 56.26 seconds.

Peri Martin, Gretchen McConnell, Zoe Smith and Brooke Johnson won the 800 Sprint Medley with a time of 2:04.72, while Eggers, Calista Barnes and Alex Barnes won the long jump relay with a combined distance of 41 feet, 3.75 inches.

The Lady Knights also claimed five championships in the 14 events, including a win in the 4x400m relay. The quartet of Kady Hughes, Allison Henderson, Ashley Staats and Jalissa Silva-Toney posted a winning time of 4:41.84.

Kayla Butler, Tristan Wilson and Hannah Gleason combined for 86 feet, 5.5 inches while winning the shot put relay. The same trio also won the discus relay with a combined effort of 249 feet, 8 inches.

Silva-Toney, Wilson and Samantha Saunders won the high jump relay with a combined effort of 14 feet even. Saunders and Jadyn Bowman also won the pole vault relay with a combined height of 15 feet, 7 inches.

The Blue Devils won four of the 13 events held in the boys division, which also fielded five teams. Point Pleasant was the overall runner-up with 96 points, while the Redmen placed third with 88 points.

The 4x100m relay team of Lane Pullins, Ryan Donovsky, Bo Saxson and Briar Williams posted a winning time of 46.32 seconds for the Blue and White.

Spencer Harris, Logan Blouir and Blake Skidmore won the high jump relay with a combined effort of 17 feet, 10 inches. Donovsky, Ayden Roettker and Evin Little won the long jump relay with a collective distance of 51 feet, 7 inches.

Cole Rose, Riley Starnes and Carter Campbell also won the discus relay with a group mark of 337 feet, 8 inches.

The Black Knights won three of the 13 events, including the 4x200m relay event. The foursome of Brady Adkins, Jovone Johnson, Garrett Hatten and Preston Taylor posted a winning mark of 1:37.04.

Adkins, Kaydean Eta, Logan Southall and Nick Leport won the 4x110m shuttle hurdles relay with a time of 1:03.35.

Trevon Franklin, Gabe Hall and Caleb Higginbotham also won the shot put relay with a combined throw of 126 feet even.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results from the 2019 Saunders Insurance Relays held at Gallia Academy High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

