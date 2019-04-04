Lady Bulldogs slip past Meigs, 8-5

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A seventh inning surge.

Through six innings of play in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division softball bout in Meigs County, host Meigs led visiting Athens by a narrow 3-2 edge, and were responsible for nine of the game’s 12 hits.

The Lady Bulldogs, however, scored six runs in the top of the seventh and held on for an 8-5 victory over the Maroon and Gold.

Meigs (4-4, 1-1 TVC Ohio) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, with a two-out, two-run single by Bailey Swatzel.

Athens was held out of the hit column for the first three frames, but broke through in the top of the fourth and tied the game at two on the strength of three singles.

The Lady Marauders left one runner in scoring position in the second and stranded two more in scoring position in the fourth, but didn’t break through again until the bottom of the sixth. With two-outs in the frame, Breanna Lilly singled and then scored on a double by Hannah Tackett, giving the hosts a 3-2 edge.

The first six Lady Bulldogs up to bat in the seventh inning reached base safely and eventually scored, with a three-run Kaylee Stewart home run capping off the spurt.

The Maroon and Gold attempted a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh, with RBI hits by Swatzel and Jerrica Smith, but the Lady Marauders left the potential tying run at the plate and fell by an 8-5 final.

Breanna Zirkle took the pitching loss in a complete game for Meigs, surrendering eight runs, seven earned, on eight hits and three walks, while striking out five.

Stewart was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for the guests, striking out six batters and walking none, while allowing five earned runs on 13 hits.

Swatzel led the Maroon and Gold at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in. Ciera Older went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs, Swartz was 2-for-4 with a double and one run, while Tackett was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Lilly singled twice and scored once for the hosts, while Jerrica Smith and Alyssa Smith had a single apiece, with Jerrica earning an RBI. Jadyn Floyd scored one run in the contest for MHS.

Kaiser and Sharp were both 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Lady Bulldogs, with Kaiser also scoring once. Stewart helped her own cause with a home run, two runs scored and three runs batted in, while Kish doubled once, scored once and drove in one run for the victors.

Orcutt and Tegnolia both singled once and scored once for AHS, with Orcutt earning two RBIs. Brannan and Keesey scored a run apiece for the Green and Gold.

The Lady Bulldogs were responsible for two of the game’s three errors, but Meigs stranded nine runners on base, five more than Athens.

These teams are slated to meet again on April 22 in Athens County.

The Lady Marauders finish the week on the road, as they visit Wellston on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.