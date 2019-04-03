Big Blacks pound Beaufort, 10-0

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Fashionably late to this spring break party.

The Point Pleasant baseball team broke a scoreless tie through four innings with 10 unanswered runs over the final three frames en route to a 10-0 victory over host Beaufort (SC) on Wednesday night in its second game of the 2019 Spring Break Invitational.

The Big Blacks (8-2) picked up their first win in the Palmetto State this week, but the guests didn’t have much to show early on after producing five hits and zero runs through four innings of work.

Then in the top of the fifth, Hunter Blain singled home Wyatt Wilson with proved to be the game-winning run. Kyelar Morrow followed with a two-RBI single that plated both Miles Williams and Carter Smith, then Blain came around to score on a two-out single by Tanner Mitchell — giving PPHS a 4-0 edge midway through the fifth.

Smith knocked in both Wilson and Josh Wamsley in the sixth with a one-out double down the right field line, extending the lead out to six runs midway through the sixth.

Mitchell scored from third on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh, then Smith singled in Wilson for an 8-0 edge. Blain followed with a two-RBI single that plated both Wamsley and Williams, wrapping up the 10-run outcome.

The Eagles were outhit by a 16-3 overall margin and also committed only one of the four errors in the contest. Point Pleasant stranded nine runners on base, while the hosts left seven on the bags.

BHS left multiple runners stranded in scoring position in the second, third and seventh frames.

Morrow was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three hits and two walks over 6.2 frames while striking out nine. Graves took the loss for Beaufort after surrendering four runs (three earned) and 10 hits over five frames while fanning five.

Smith paced the Big Blacks with four hits and Blain was next three hits. Morrow, Mitchell and Sam Pinkerton provided two hits apiece, while Williams, Wilson and Wamsley added a safety each.

Blain and Smith led the guests with three RBIs, with Morrow also driving in two scores. Wilson had a team-best three runs scored, with Williams and Wamsley also scoring twice apiece.

Smyth, Winland and Wallace had the lone hits for Beaufort.

Point Pleasant will face Pigeon Forge (TN) in the final game of their Spring Break Tournament on Thursday at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

