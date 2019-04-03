White Falcons whip Wirt County, 13-3

MASON, W.Va. — Back on the winning track.

The Wahama baseball team scored in five of the six innings played and had seven different players produce at least one hit Wednesday night during a 13-3 victory over visiting Wirt County in a non-conference matchup at Claflin Stadium in Mason County.

The White Falcons (7-2) — who had their second three-game winning streak of the season snapped Tuesday at Eastern — fell behind by a 1-0 count in the top of the first, but the hosts rallied with five consecutive runs over the next three-plus frames en route to 5-1 cushion through four complete.

The Tigers (4-10) closed the gap down to 5-3 with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth, but the Red and White answered by sending 11 batters to the plate in the home half of the fifth — which led to six runs on two hits, three walks and three errors while making it an 11-3 contest.

Cooper Peters singled to start the bottom of the sixth, then advanced to second when Brennan Grate was hit by a pitch.

A two-base error allowed David Hedrick to knock in Peters as Grate advanced to third. Grate later scored the walk-off run on a one-out single by Tyler Bumgarner — completing the 10-run mercy-rule triumph.

After an error allowed WCHS to take a 1-0 lead as Murray scored, the White Falcons rallied to tie things on an RBI single by Antonio Serevicz.

Serevicz and Bumgarner then executed a double steal that allowed Bumgarner to score the eventual game-winner. Serevicz later scored on an error for a 3-1 cushion after one full frame.

Wahama outhit the guests by a sizable 9-2 overall margin and also committed only four of the 13 errors in the contest. WHS stranded eight runners on base, while Wirt County left four on the bags.

Zachary Fields was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two unearned runs, two hits and three walks over 1.2 innings of relief work. Starter David Hendrick threw only 50 pitches and worked 2.2 frames, therefore not qualifying for the final decision.

Pahl took the loss for the Tigers after surrendering five runs (two earned), five hits and one walk over 3.2 frames while fanning one.

Bumgarner and Serevicz paced the hosts with two hits and two RBIs apiece, followed by Hendrick, Peters, Jonathan Frye, Ethyn Barnitz and Ethan VanMatre with a safety each. Bumgarner and Frye also scored twice each in the victory.

Boston and Toler had a hit apiece for Wirt County, with Boston producing the team’s only RBI.

Wahama hosted Belpre on Thursday and travels to Glouster on Friday for a TVC Hocking matchup against Trimble at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

