Lady Knights wallop Winfield, 11-3

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Feeling it in the fourth.

The Point Pleasant softball team had its first dozen batters of the fourth inning reach base safely on Tuesday in Mason County, as the Lady Knights tallied eight runs frame and knocked off visiting Winfield by an 11-3 count.

The Lady Generals (6-6) led 1-0 after the top of the first inning, but the guests were scoreless for the next two frames.

Point Pleasant (7-1) tied the game and then took the lead with one out in the bottom of the second, as Hayley Keefer and Peyton Jordan hit back-to-back RBI singles.

PPHS moved ahead 3-1 in the following stanza, when Julia Parsons singled in Emma Harbour, who doubled to lead off the frame.

Winfield got a run back in the top of the fourth, but allowed five hits, issued four walks, and committed a pair of errors in the bottom half, letting Point Pleasant extended its advantage to 11-2.

WHS scored once in the top of the fifth, but couldn’t avoid the 11-3 mercy rule setback.

PPHS freshman Rylee Cochran struck out two batters in a complete game victory, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits and three walks.

Elyssa Medley struck out one batter and took the pitching loss in three frames for the guests, allowing four earned runs on nine hits.

Hayley Keefer was 3-for-3 with a run scored and three runs batted in to lead the Point Pleasant offense. Jordan was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Harbour was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Madilyn Keefer went 2-for-2 with a pair of runs.

Tayah Fetty singled once, scored once and drove in two runs for the victors, while Kit Stroud and Amber Hatfield both singled once and scored twice, with Stroud earning one RBI. Parsons contributed a single, a run and an RBI to the winning cause, while Cochran scored a run.

The Green and White were led by Kennedy Dean, Delaney Machado and Gracie Denisn with a double apiece, with Dean scoring once and Machado earning an RBI. Faith Gaylor had a single and an RBI for the guests, while K.K. Short singled once and scored once.

Both teams stranded six runners on base, and Winfield was responsible for three of the game’s four errors.

The Lady Knights will go for the season sweep of WHS on April 15 in Putnam County.

After a trip to Robert C. Byrd on Wednesday, Point Pleasant will be back home to face Poca on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

