Seahawks soar past Point, 9-1

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A tough start to this working vacation.

The Point Pleasant baseball team committed five errors and mustered only three hits in its opening game of the 2019 Spring Break Invitational on Tuesday night during a 9-1 setback to host Hilton Head.

The visiting Big Blacks (7-2) built a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Brody Jeffers delivered a one-out single that plated Miles Williams, but that would prove to be the only run for the Red and Black.

In fact, PPHS had only one hit and four total baserunners beyond the first inning — and the Seahawks (7-4) simply dominated the rest of the way.

HHHS tied the game with a run in the first, then plated five runs in the home half of the third to secure a 6-1 advantage. Daniel Kebek knocked in Cole Demarzo with a fielder’s choice for what proved to be the eventual game-winning run.

Hilton Head tacked on two more scores in the fifth and added an insurance run in the sixth while wrapping up the eight-run outcome.

The Blue and White outhit Point Pleasant by a sizable 11-3 overall margin and also committed only two of the seven errors in the contest. The Big Blacks stranded three runners on base, while the hosts left six on the bags.

J.J. Richardson was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven. Hunter Blain took the loss after surrendering six runs (one earned), four hits and a walk over 2.1 frames while fanning two.

Jeffers led PPHS with two hits and one RBI, while Blain provided the other safety with a single in the first. Williams was hit by a pitch in the first and accounted for the guests’ lone score.

Stratton Pollitzer paced Hilton Head with three hits, followed by Demarzo and Colin Gross with two safeties apiece. J.J. Mhodzinski led the hosts with a game-high two RBIs.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

