Blue Devils blank Ironton, 7-0

IRONTON, Ohio — A pitching performance to write home about.

The Gallia Academy baseball team knocked off Ohio Valley Conference host Ironton by a 7-0 tally on Monday in Lawrence County, after GAHS freshman Zane Loveday faced the minimum number of batters in a complete game one-hitter.

The Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0 OVC) broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third inning, as Trent Johnson led off the frame with a single and later scored on a wild pitch.

GAHS left a runner on third base in both the third and fourth innings, but added on to its lead in the top of the sixth, as Garrett McGuire doubled home Andrew Toler.

The guests capped off the 7-0 victory with five runs on five hits and three free passes in the finale.

Loveday struck out seven of the 21 batters he faced, allowing just one base runner.

Kyle Howell took the loss in six innings for Ironton, striking out nine, but allowing four earned runs on four hits and four walks. Ethan Duncan finished the night on the mound, allowing three earned runs on three hits, while fanning one.

McGuire led the Gallia Academy offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, one run scored and three runs batted in. Johnson singled once and scored twice for the victors, Josh Faro singled once, scored once and drove in a run, while Cade Roberts earned a single and an RBI.

Toler contributed a single and a run to the winning cause, while Wyatt Sipple and Morgan Stanley added a run apiece.

Brycen Thomas had Ironton’s only hit, a single in the fifth, but was thrown out advancing to second base.

Neither team committed an error and GAHS was responsible for all-5 runners left on base.

The Blue and White will look to repeat Monday’s triumph when the Fighting Tigers visit Centenary on April 17.

Next, Gallia Academy is slated to host South Point on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

