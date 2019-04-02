STEWART, Ohio — From winless to winning streak.

The Southern softball team picked up its third victory in a row on Monday in Athens County, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking by an 8-5 tally.

Southern (3-3, 1-3 TVC Hocking) led 3-0 after batting around in the top of the first inning, but were scoreless for the next two frames.

The Lady Lancers got two runs back in the bottom of the third inning, but Brooke Crisp scored on an error in the top of the fourth, giving SHS a 4-2 lead.

Federal Hocking moved within one run in the home half of the fourth, and then took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

The Lady Lancer lead was short-lived, as Kassie Barton scored on a wild pitch, and then Abby Cummins doubled home Caitlynn DeLacruz in the top of the sixth. A two-run, two-out double by Jordan Hardwick in the top of the seventh capped off the Lady Tornadoes 8-5 triumph.

Cummins was the winning pitcher of record, striking out six batters and walking none in a complete game for SHS, allowing five runs, two earned, on six hits.

Wilkes took the setback in a complete game for Federal Hocking, striking out 10 batters and walking two, while allowing eight runs, four earned, on 10 hits.

Leading SHS at the plate, Hardwick was 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two runs batted in, DeLacruz was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Baylee Grueser went 2-for-4.

Cummins doubled once and drove in two runs, Avery King doubled once and scored once, while Ally Shuler and Cierra Whitesell both singled once, with Shuler scoring a run. Kassie Barton and Cassidy Roderus both crossed home plate twice in the game, while Crisp scored once.

Wilson led the Maroon and Gold at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run. Wilkes and Vassar both singled once and scored once, Mayle had one hit and two runs batted in, while Walker had a single and an RBI. Brooks and Martin recorded a run apiece in the setback, while Starr earned two RBIs.

Southern committed two errors and left eight runners on base in the contest, while the hosts had four errors and three runners stranded.

These teams will meet again on April 17 in Racine.

After Tuesday’s bout with Waterford, Southern is slated for a trip to Miller on Thursday.