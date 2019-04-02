Wahama sweeps Lady Rebels

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — On the first day of April, the Lady Falcons already have double digit victories, no fooling.

The Wahama softball team earned wins No. 9 and 10 on the season Monday night in Gallia County, topping host South Gallia by counts of 20-2 and 12-5 in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division twinbill.

The Lady Falcons (10-1, 5-0 TVC Hocking) went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning, as Hannah Rose doubled, stole third and then scored on a groundout.

Wahama surged for eight runs in the top of the second inning, highlighted by a two-run home run by Victoria VanMatre. Three more Lady Falcons crossed the plate in the top of the third, making the margin 14-0.

South Gallia ended the shut out with RBI singles by Makayla Waugh and Isabella Cochran in the bottom of the third, but the Lady Rebels were held off the board for the remainder of the contest.

Wahama capped off the 20-2 victory — the largest of its season — with five runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Hannah Billups earned the pitching victory in a complete game for WHS, striking out four and walking two, while allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits.

Madisyn Spurlock took the pitching loss in a complete game for SGHS, striking out three, walking seven and hitting one batter, while giving up 20 runs, 16 earned, on 14 hits.

Leading the Lady Falcon offense, Hannah Rose was 3-for-4 with three doubles, four runs scored and one run batted in, Lauren Noble was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, while Hannah Billups was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs.

Victoria VanMatre was 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs, while Emily VanMatre doubled once, scored once and drove in a run. Maddy VanMatre, Emma Gibbs and Deborah Miller each singled once and scored once, while driving in three runs, two runs and one run respectively.

Bailee Bumgarner crossed home plate twice in the win, Emma Fisher, Aleisia Barnitz, and Tanner King each scored once, while Isabella Ogdin picked up an RBI.

Cochran led the hosts at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Waugh and Chloe Payne each picked up a single, with Waugh earning an RBI. Savannah St. Clair and Madison Lucas scored a run apiece for the Red and Gold.

Wahama committed one error and left four runners on base, while the Lady Rebels had five errors and three runners left on base.

South Gallia — the visiting team on the scoreboard in Game 2 — led 1-0 after a Madisyn Spurlock RBI single in the top of the first. The Lady Falcons were ahead 3-1 after the bottom half of the inning, however, taking advantage of three free passes.

Wahama broke the game open with an eight-run second frame, seven hits, two walks and two errors. WHS added one run in the bottom of the third, as King singled home Gibbs.

The Lady Rebels came up with four runs in the top of the fourth, but couldn’t avoid the 12-5 setback.

Gibbs claimed the pitching victory in three innings of work, striking out seven batters and walking five, while allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits. Billups finished the game in the circle for WHS, allowing two earned runs on three hits.

Waugh took the loss in three innings of work, striking out two batters and walking five, while surrendering 12 runs, nine earned, on 10 hits.

Leading Wahama at the plate, Maddy VanMatre was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two runs batted in, Gibbs was 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs, while King was 2-for-2 with a pair of runs and a pair of RBIs. Billups and Victoria VanMatre earned a single, a run and two RBIs apiece, Rose and Noble both singled once and scored once, while Emily VanMatre crossed home plate once.

Waugh led SGHS at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Cochran doubled once, scored once and drove in one run, while Lalla Hurlow doubled once and drove in two runs.

Madisyn Spurlock had a single and an RBI for the hosts, Lucas added a single and a run, while Savannah St. Clair scored once.

South Gallia was responsible for all-3 of the game’s errors and left six runners on base, twice as many as the Lady Falcons.

After a showdown at Eastern on Tuesday, Wahama will be back at home on Thursday against Belpre. Following a non-league bout at Fairland on Tuesday, South Gallia will resume TVC Hocking play at home against Trimble on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.