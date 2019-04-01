OVP Sports Briefs

Rio men’s bowling falls short at NAIA Invitational

TOPEKA, Kan. — The University of Rio Grande men’s bowling team saw its hopes for a championship fall short during Friday double-elimination bracket play in the 2019 NAIA Invitational at West Ridge Lanes & Family Fun Center.

The RedStorm, who entered the tournament as the No. 12 seed, was tied for 10th place after the initial round of baker games and moved into ninth place following the second round of bakers.

The third round saw Rio slip back into 12th place, where it would remain throughout the conclusion of baker play.

The RedStorm faced fifth-seeded St. Francis (IL) in first round of the best-of-five, double-elimination bracket play and won its first game, 232-170, before falling in each of the next three games.

Rio faced top-ranked and No. 6 seed GrandView in loser’s bracket and fell 3-0.

SCAD-Savannah defeated Concordia (Mich.) in a championship second final for the men’s title.

SCAD-Savannah also won women’s crown, defeating Indiana Tech in a championship second final.

Rio’s Strauther runs to 1st place finish at Cedarville

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Amirah Strauther’s first-place finish led a trio of Top 10 showings for the University of Rio Grande women’s track & field team at Saturday’s Yellow Jacket Collegiate Outdoor Open hosted by Cedarville University.

Strauther, a sophomore from Pickerington, Ohio, took top honors in the 100-meter hurdles for the RedStorm, crossing the finish line in a time of 15.11.

Rio Grande also got a ninth-place effort from sophomore Rachael Barber (Ashland, KY) in the 100-meter dash after she finished with a time of 12.86, while freshman Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH) was ninth in the hammer throw with a toss covering 38.08m.

The RedStorm tallied 11 points as a team and finished 12th among the 14 participating schools.

Walsh University won the team title with 153 points, while Siena Heights (Mich.) University was second with 112 points and host Cedarville took third with 101.5 points.

Rio Grande returns to action Friday and Saturday at the University of Cincinnati’s Oliver Nikoloff Invitational.

Jones’ runner-up showing paces Rio men at Cedarville

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Keshawn Jones posted a runner-up finish, while teammates Ethan Greenawalt and Adam Champer both recorded third-place outings to headline the efforts of the University of Rio Grande men’s track & field team at Saturday’s Yellow Jacket Collegiate Outdoor Open hosted by Cedarville University.

Jones finished second in the 800-meter run after crossing the finish line in 1:59.55, while Greenawalt was third in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:06.11 and Champer was third in the discus throw with a heave covering 37.92m.

As a team, the RedStorm finished 10th among the 14 participating schools with 23 points.

Host Cedarville cruised to the team championship with 223 points, while Walsh University finished second with 136 points and the University of Cincinnati rounded out the top three with 64 points.

Four other athletes representing Rio Grande also finished in the Top 10 of their respective events.

The quartet included Daulton DuVall, who was sixth in the discus throw with a toss of 31.38m; Zach Collins, who placed ninth in the hammer throw with an effort of 45.42m; Fabio Inaba, who was 10th in the long jump with a leap of 5.91m; and Daniel Everett, who was 10th in the javelin throw with a toss of 32.36m.

Rio Grande returns to action Friday and Saturday at the University of Cincinnati’s Oliver Nikoloff Invitational.