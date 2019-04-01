Big Blacks split at Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. — One streak ended, so the Big Blacks tried starting another.

The Point Pleasant baseball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 1-0 setback to Weir, but rebounded nicely in the night cap of a twin-bill Saturday with a 9-3 decision over Brooke in a pair of non-conference matchups at the Kings Creek Baseball Complex in Brooke County.

The Big Blacks (7-1) found themselves in pitcher’s duel in the opener with Weir, as both teams mustered only three hits apiece in the contest. Point ended up stranding five runners on base, while WHS left three on the bags.

PPHS received back-to-back singles from Brody Jeffers and Joel Beattie in the top of the second, but the guests ultimately left runners on the corners when the final out was made.

The Red Riders — who also left a runner stranded at second in the first inning — produced the game’s lone run in the bottom of the fifth as a one-out walk to Sebastian Spencer turned into a score on a two-out single from Elijah Gillete.

Hunter Blain led off the sixth by reaching on an error and advanced to third on a double from Carter Smith, but Weir followed with three consecutive outs to get out of things unscathed. PPHS went down in order in the seventh to wrap up the one-run outcome.

Tyler Komorski allowed only three hits while fanning four over seven solid innings on the mound. WHS also committed both errors in the game.

Kyelar Morrow took the tough-luck loss after surrendering one earned run, three hits and two walks over six frames while striking out five.

The Big Blacks, however, wasted little time in getting back on a winning track in its finale against Brooke.

The guests built a 4-0 lead through one inning and were ahead 6-1 through two before teams tacked on two runs in the fifth for an 8-3 PPHS advantage. Point tacked on an insurance run in the ninth to wrap up the six-run triumph.

A two-RBI double by Jeffers in the top of the first allowed Smith and Miles Williams to score what proved to be the game-winning runs.

The Red and Black outhit the Bruins by a sizable 10-3 overall margin and also committed only one of the three errors in the game. Both programs stranded five runners on base.

Levi Mitchell was the winning pitcher of record, while Bailey took the loss for BHS.

Jeffers led Point with three hits and Williams added two hits, while Blain, Morrow, Joe Herdman, Tanner Mitchell and Josh Wamsley also had a safety apiece for the victors.

Williams drove in a team-best three RBIs, while Jeffers and Tanner Mitchell each knocked in two RBIs. Williams also scored a team-high two runs.

Bailey led the Green and Gold with a hit and two RBIs.

Point Pleasant began a week-long spring break tournament trip at Hilton Head Island on Monday when it faced May River High School. The Big Blacks take on Hilton Head High School Tuesday and play Beaufort High School on Wednesday. All games start at 6:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

