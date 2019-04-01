Lady Oaks sweep Gallia Academy

CENTENARY, Ohio — A tough end to a tough week.

The Gallia Academy softball team is still searching for its first victory of the season after falling 5-3 and 13-5 to visiting Oak Hill on Saturday in a non-conference doubleheader at the Eastman Athletic Complex in Gallia County.

The host Blue Angels (0-5) never led in either contest as the Lady Oaks used early offensive outburts to establish leads that would never be relinquished.

OHHS jumped out to a 4-0 lead midway through the third, but Abby Hammons reached on a two-out error that allowed Hailey Ehman to score while cutting the deficit down to 4-1 through three complete.

GAHS tacked on another run in the sixth as Chasity Adams tripled and later stole home for a 4-2 deficit, but the Blue and White were never closer. Both teams added a run apiece in the seventh to wrap up the two-run outcome.

Oak Hill outhit the hosts by a 12-7 overall margin and also committed only one of the four errors in the game. Both teams stranded eight runners on base.

Davis was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two earned runs, seven hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out three. Bailey Meadows took the loss after surrendering four earned runs, 12 hits and a walk over seven frames while fanning five.

Adams and Bailie Young paced Gallia Academy with two hits apiece, followed by Ehman, Hammons and Alex Barnes with a safety apiece.

McNerlin, Brisker, Adkins and Davis paced Oak Hill with two hits each, with Lewis, Sharp, Brunett and Simmonds providing a safety apiece as well. Adkins also led the guests with two RBIs.

The Lady Oaks built a quick 6-0 lead nine outs into the second contest, but the Blue Angels rallied with a run in both the second and third frames to close to within four through three frames.

The Red and Black added another run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to increase the lead to 9-2, but the hosts rallied with a run in the sixth to pull back to within six.

Oak Hill then erupted for four runs in the top half of the seventh for a 13-3 advantage, and the hosts mustered only two scores in their final at-bat before falling 13-5.

The Lady Oaks outhit GAHS by a 14-9 overall margin and also committed only three of the 11 errors in the contest. OHHS stranded nine runners on base, while the Blue Angels left six on the bags.

Burnett was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, nine hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out four. Hunter Copley took the loss after surrendering nine runs (eight earned), 10 hits and two walks over five frames while fanning four.

Malerie Stanley led the Blue Angels with three hits, followed by Barnes, Adams, Hammons, Young, Copley and Kyla Miller with a safety each.

McNerlin, Lewis, Sharp, Adkins and McCain all paced OHHS with two safeties apiece. Sharp, Simmonds and Burnett led the guests with two RBIs each.

Gallia Academy was at Ironton for the Ohio Valley Conference opener on Monday and returns to action Wednesday when it hosts South Point in an OVC contest at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.