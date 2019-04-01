Point Pleasant turns back Lady Eagles, Lady Vikings

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Only one could end the week perfectly.

The Point Pleasant and Eastern softball teams each headed into Saturday’s non-conference tri — featuring Symmes Valley — with three wins in the week. The host Lady Knights claimed victories of 6-5 over SVHS and 7-4 over EHS, pushing their win-streak to five, while the Lady Eagles fell to the Lady Vikings by an 8-7 tally.

Eastern (3-2) led Point Pleasant (6-1) 1-0 in the top of the first inning, after a two-out RBI single by Kelsey Roberts. EHS was sent down in order in the next two frames, however.

After leaving a trio of runners in scoring position over the first two innings, the Lady Knights evened the game with a two-out Emma Harbour RBI single in the bottom of the third.

EHS reestablished its advantage, as Ally Barber drove in Mollie Maxon in the bottom of the fourth.

PPHS tied the game and took its first lead, at 3-2, with back-to-back RBIs by Madilyn Keefer and Amber Hatfield with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning.

With two outs in the fifth, Peyton Jordan hit a three-run triple and then scored on a Hayley Keefer single, capping off a six-run frame and giving Point Pleasant a 7-2 lead.

After leaving two runners on base in the sixth, Eastern pulled within three runs with no outs in the seventh, when Cera Grueser blasted a two-run home run. The Lady Eagles brought the potential tying run to the plate with two outs in the seventh, but a flyout to right field sealed Point Pleasant’s 7-4 victory.

Kit Stroud earned the pitching victory in for the hosts, while Megan Maxon took the setback for EHS.

Leading Point Pleasant at the plate, Jordan was 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and three runs batted in, and Harbour was 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Tayah Fetty doubled once and scored once, Rylee Cochran singled once and scored once, while Hayley Keefer had a single and an RBI.

Julia Parsons contributed a single to the winning cause, while Hatfield and Madilyn Keefer both earned a run and an RBI.

Leading EHS at the plate, Roberts was 2-for-3 and Barber was 2-for-4, both earning an RBI. Grueser earned a run and two RBIs on her homer, Megan Maxon added a single, while Kennadi Rockhold and Mollie Maxon scored two runs and one run respectively.

Both sides committed one error and left nine runners on base.

Point Pleasant also gave up an early lead to Symmes Valley, as the Lady Vikings pushed two runs across in the top of the first.

The Lady Knights got one run back in the bottom of the first, as Harbour singled home Hayley Keefer, and then the hosts tied it in the third when Harbour singled home Fetty.

A two-out single by Fetty in the following inning brought Madilyn Keefer around to score and gave the Lady Knights a 3-2 advantage. PPHS added a trio of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by a two-run double by Fetty.

Symmes Valley ended a five-inning drought and rallied for three runs with two outs in the top of the seventh, but a groundout to second base clinched Point Pleasant’s 6-5 win.

Both pitchers threw the complete game, with Cochran striking out three and walking none in a winning effort for Point Pleasant, and Sarah Kingery striking out four and suffering the loss for SVHS.

Fetty led the PPHS offense, going 4-for-4 with a triple, a double, a run scored and three runs batted in. Harbour was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, Hayley Keefer was 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI, while Parsons was 2-for-3 in the win.

Jordan doubled once and scored once for the Lady Knights, Madilyn Keefer singled once and scored twice, while Cochran added a single.

Leading Symmes Valley, Rachel Hayes, Eric Ross and Morgan Jenkins each singled twice, with Hayes scoring a team-best two runs, and Jenkins claiming a team-high two RBIs.

Point Pleasant was responsible of all-3 errors in the contest and left eight runners on base, twice as many as the Lady Vikings.

Eastern, the home team on the scoreboard against Symmes Valley, charged out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, as Grueser singled home Kennadi Rockhold and was driven in by Tessa Rockhold.

The Lady Vikings ended their three-inning drought and took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth.

Eastern regained the edge with one out in the bottom of the frame, when Emmalea Durst hit a two-run double. Kelsey Casto and Kennadi Rockhold each drove in another run later in the inning, giving EHS a 6-3 advantage.

SVHS, however, batted around in the top of the fifth, scoring five runs to lead 8-6. With no outs in the bottom of the fifth, Roberts singled home Mollie Maxon, but the next six Lady Eagles were retired in order.

Eastern stranded runners on the corners in the bottom of the seventh, falling by an 8-7 tally.

Tessa Rockhold struck out four batters and suffered the setback in 4.1 innings of work for EHS.

Kennadi Rockhold led the EHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Durst and Tessa Rockhold both doubled once and scored once, while driving in two and one runs respectively.

Grueser singled once, scored once and drove in a run, Mollie Maxon had a single and a run, while Roberts had a single and an RBI. Barber and Megan Maxon both scored a run in the setback, while Casto picked up an RBI.

Kingery led SVHS at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Eastern finished with two errors and five runners left on base, while Symmes Valley had one error and six runners stranded.

Eastern and Point Pleasant are scheduled to be on their respective home fields on Tuesday, with the Lady Eagles hosting Wahama and the Lady Knights welcoming Winfield.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.