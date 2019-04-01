Lady Marauders fall to South Charleston, Brooke

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — So much for a home field advantage.

The Meigs softball team dropped a pair of non-conference decisions at its home field on Saturday, falling to South Charleston by an 18-to-6 count in six innings, before coming up short by 9-to-3 margin to Brooke.

The Lady Black Eagles (5-9) jumped out to 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Lady Marauders (3-3) strung together six hits over seven at-bats and took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the first.

South Charleston, however, sent 12 batters to the plate in the top of the second inning, bringing eight around to score and moving ahead 11-4.

Meigs got two runs back in the home half of the fourth frame, as Taylor Swartz hit an RBI triple and then scored on a groundout, but the hosts didn’t reach scoring position again in the game.

South Charleston finished off the 18-6 mercy rule win with four runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Breanna Zirkle suffered the pitching loss for in 2.1 innings MHS, surrendering 11 runs, three earned, on eight hits and four walks. Hailey Roberts pitched the final 3.2 innings for the hosts, allowing seven runs, six earned, on seven hits and a walk. Both Meigs pitchers picked up a strikeout.

Grace Johnson was the winning pitcher of record a complete game for the Orange and Black, striking out six batters, while allowing six runs, four earned, on six hits and three walks.

Swartz led MHS a the plate with a triple, two runs scored and one run batted in. Zirkle and Katie Hawkins both doubled once and drove in a run, with Hawkins also scoring a run.

Bailey Swatzel contributed a single and a run to the Lady Marauder cause, while Jerrica Smith and Breanna Lilly each added a single and an RBI. Ciera Older drove in one run for the hosts, while Jadyn Floyd and Hannah Tackett both scored once.

Leading South Charleston, Emily Ross was 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, two runs and two RBIs, Hallie Dinkloder was 3-for-5 with four runs and two RBIs, while Megan Walter was 3-for-5 with a trio of RBIs. Emma Falbo was 2-for-5 with a double and five RBIs, Genevieve Potter was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, while Johnson doubled once, scored once and drove in two runs in the win.

The Maroon and Gold had six errors and four runners left on base, while SCHS committed one error and stranded seven runners.

Brooke (6-2) — which also picked up a 9-4 win over SCHS — was held scoreless for the first three innings against the Lady Marauders.

Meigs broke the scoreless tie with two outs in the bottom of the second, when Lilly doubled home Hannah Durst, but the guests took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth.

Another two-out double by Lilly plated Durst and tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, but the Lady Bruins reestablished the lead with a two-run Rachel Kazmirski home run in the top of the fifth. BHS pushed another run across in the inning, but Older singled home Swartz in the bottom half to cut Brooke’s edge to 5-3.

The Lady Marauders came up empty in the final two innings, however, as the Lady Bruins sealed the 9-3 with with two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Zirkle again took the setback in the circle for MHS, striking out six batters in five innings of work, while allowing five earned runs on eight hits and four walks. In the final two frames, Roberts struck out one batter and allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits and a walk.

Maleaha Misch was the winning pitcher of record in 5.1 frames for Brooke, striking out six batters and allowing three runs, two earned, on eight hits. Kazmirski pitched the final 1.2 innings, striking out three, and surrendering one hit.

Older led the MHS offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Lilly was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Swartz was 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Swatzel was 2-for-2, and Durst scored twice.

Misch led Brooke at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double. Kazmirski was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a pair of runs and three RBIs, Megan Cross was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs, while Haley Birmingham was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Both teams committed one error. Meigs stranded seven runners on base, one fewer than BHS.

After visiting River Valley on Monday, the Lady Marauders will be back home against Athens on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

