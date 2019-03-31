Wahama soars past Lancers, 7-0

MASON, W.Va. — Both early and late, it all worked out great.

The Wahama baseball team built a 4-0 lead through three innings and added three insurance runs in its last two at-bats Friday night while cruising to a 7-0 victory over visiting Federal Hocking in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at Claflin Stadium in Mason County.

The White Falcons (5-1, 3-0 TVC Hocking) held the Lancers hitless through three frames while establishing an early four-run cushion, but the hosts lost their no-hit bid after Carpenter started the fourth with a leadoff single.

The Red and White, however, went on to face the minimal three batters in that frame, but also came up empty themselves in the home of the fourth.

FHHS went on to produce a hit in the fifth and had a baserunner in the sixth because of an error, but the guests ultimately stranded those limited opportunities down the stretch.

David Hendrick started the home half of the fifth with a triple, then came in on an error that allowed Jonathan Frye to reach safely. Frye scored one batter later as Tyler Bumgarner reached on an error that increased the lead to 6-0.

Bumgarner also doubled home Byron Roush in the sixth to wrap up the seven-run outcome.

Hendrick accounted for the game-winning run in the first after his leadoff triple turned into a score with a one-out single to left by Antonio Serevicz.

Brayden Davenport and Hendrick both scored on an error in the second, then Bumgarner crossed home plate in the third on a groundout and error.

The White Falcons outhit the Lancers by a 9-2 overall margin and also committed three of the seven errors in the contest. WHS also stranded six baserunners, while Fed Hock left three on the bags.

Hendrick was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two hits and two walks over five scoreless inning while striking out nine. Bond took the loss for FHHS after surrendering six runs (three earned), six hits and two walks over 4.1 frames while fanning three.

Hendrick led the hosts with three hits and three runs scored, followed by Serevicz and Tyler Bumgarner with two safeties apiece. Zachary Fields and Brady Bumgarner also had a hit each in the triumph.

Carpenter and Smith had the lone hits for Federal Hocking.

The White Falcons have outscored TVC Hocking opponents by a 26-4 count in three league games thus far, which also led to a season-high three-game winning streak.

Wahama traveled to South Gallia on Monday and returns to action Tuesday when it heads to Eastern for a TVC Hocking contest at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.