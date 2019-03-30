Lady Falcons fend off Federal Hocking, 10-2

HARTFORD, W.Va. — Never a dull inning.

The Wahama softball team found a way to score in each frame of Friday night’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game in Mason County, with the Lady Falcons rolling to a 10-2 mercy rule victory over guest Federal Hocking.

Wahama (8-1, 3-0 TVC Hocking) — on its second four-game winning streak of the year — broke the scoreless tie on a Emma Gibbs sac-fly in the second at-bat of the game, and added two more runs in the first inning on a Lauren Noble double.

Gibbs drove in another run in the second inning, giving WHS a 4-0 lead, and then Tanner King blasted a solo home run to make it a 5-0 edge through three innings.

The Lady Falcons made it a 9-0 game in the bottom of the fourth, which was highlighted by a two-run home run by Maddy VanMatre.

Federal Hocking — which didn’t have a base runner until the fourth inning — ended the shut out in the top of the fifth, as a pair of runners came around to score.

Wahama, however, capped off the 10-2 mercy rule win in the bottom of the fifth, as Victoria VanMatre doubled home Hannah Billups.

Billups was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for WHS, striking out six batters, walking one and hitting one, while surrendering two earned runs and four hits.

Wilkes took the setback in the a complete game for the guests, allowing 10 runs, eight earned, on 10 hits and two walks, while striking out a trio.

Hannah Rose led Wahama’s offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs scored and one run batted in. King was 2-for-3 with a homer, a run scored and an RBI, Maddy VanMatre added a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs, while Lauren Noble and Victoria VanMatre each hit a double with two RBIs and one RBI respectively.

Hannah Billups and Bailee Bumgarner both singled once and scored once in the win, with Bumgarner earning an RBI. Gibbs picked up a pair of RBIs for the Red and White, while Emily VanMatre and Aleisia Barnitz both scored once.

Wilkes doubled once to lead the guests at the plate. Walker, Wilson and Mayle had a single apiece, with Walker earning an RBI, while Starr and Martin each scored a run.

The Lady Lancers were responsible for all-3 of the game’s errors and left three runner on base, one more than Wahama.

These teams will meet again on April 15 in Stewart.

Next, Wahama is slated for a twinbill at South Gallia on Monday, followed by a trip to Eastern on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

