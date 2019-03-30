Lady Marauders fall to Ripley, 7-3

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Just not enough hits throughout the order.

The Meigs softball team was held to five hits — all coming from the top-4 batters in the order — in non-conference action on Friday in Meigs County, with the Lady Marauders dropping a 7-3 decision to guest Ripley.

The Lady Marauders (3-1) took a 1-0 lead on a two-out Katie Hawkins double in the bottom of the first, but the Lady Vikings (5-3) tied the game at one in the very next frame.

Ripley sent MHS down in order in the home half of the second, and then plated three runs in the top of the third. The Maroon and Gold pulled within one with a two-run third inning, but the final 13 Lady Marauders were retired in order.

RHS capped off the 7-3 victory with three runs in the top of the fifth frame.

Breanna Zirkle took the pitching loss in 6⅓ innings for MHS, striking out five batters, walking one, and allowing seven runs, two earned, on 11 hits. Alyssa Smith finished the game for the hosts, surrendering a hit and a base on balls.

Jahlea Bumpus earned the win for the guests, striking out one batter and allowing three earned runs on five hits. Emma Jenkins claimed the save, pitching three perfect frames in relief.

Hawkins led the Maroon and Gold, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs batted in. Taylor Swartz was also 2-for-3, scoring a pair of runs and stealing a base, while Ciera Older was 1-for-3 with a run scored and a run batted in.

Ripley was led by Tori Hinzman, who was 3-for-4 with two doubled and an RBI. Lainey Shouldis was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and and two RBIs, Cassidy Young was 2-for-4 with a run, while Grace Walsh was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Aaliyah Baldwin doubled once and scored twice for the victors, Kyra Winter doubled once and scored once, Jaelyn Hunt had a single and an RBI, while Jaden Conrad scored a run.

Meigs committed two errors and left two runners on base in the contest, while RHS had one error and eight runners stranded.

After facing Brooke and South Charleston on Saturday, Lady Marauders will get back to work in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division at River Valley on Monday.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

