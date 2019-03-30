Lady Rebels slip past Southern, 10-6

RACINE, Ohio — The Lady Rebels found the perfect way to finish the week.

The South Gallia softball team survived a late rally by Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Southern on Friday at Star Mill Park, where the guests escaped with a 10-6 win.

After plating a run on a two-out single in the opening inning, South Gallia struck for five runs in the top of the second to lead 6-0.

Southern (0-3, 0-3 TVC Hocking) got one run back with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the second, but the hosts didn’t reach base again until the fifth.

The Lady Rebels were back up by six after scoring once in the fourth, and then plated three runs in the top of the fifth to make the margin 10-1.

The Lady Tornadoes surged for five runs in the home half of the fifth, but left runners on the corners in each of the final two innings and fell by a 10-6 count.

Makayla Waugh was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for the Red and Gold, striking out nine batters, walking three and hitting two, while allowing six runs, five earned, on nine hits.

Abby Cummins took the pitching loss in 5⅔ innings for Southern, surrendering seven runs, six earned, on nine hits, while walking five batters, striking out three and hitting two. Cierra Whitesell finished the game for the hosts, allowing three runs, two earned, on two hits and three walks.

South Gallia’s offense was led by Isabella Cochran, who was 2-for-5 with four runs scored, and Madison Lucas, who was 2-for-4 with a run scored and a run batted in.

Waugh and Madisyn Spurlock both contributed a single, a run and two RBIs to the winning cause, Sydney St. Clair added a single, a run and an RBI, while Chloe Payne and Lalla Hurlow both had a single and two RBIs. Gabby Spurlock and Savannah St. Clair both singled once and scored once in the win.

Leading Southern, Kassie Barton was 2-for-3 with a run scored and a run batted in, while Kayla Boyer was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Cummins and Jordan Hardwick both doubled once in the setback, with Hardwick scoring a run.

Avery King singled once, scored once and drove in a run for SHS, Baylee Grueser had a single and an RBI, Whitesell singled once and scored once, while Brooke Crisp crossed home plate once.

South Gallia committed one error and left a dozen runners on base, while Southern had two errors and eight runners stranded.

These teams will meet again on April 15 in Mercerville.

South Gallia will be back at home next, as the Lady Rebels host Wahama on Monday.

After a non-conference doubleheader on Saturday, Southern get back to work in the TVC Hocking on Monday at Federal Hocking.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

