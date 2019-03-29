Lady Falcons edge Calhoun County, 5-4

MT. ZION, W.Va. — The offense simply overcame the defensive miscues.

The Wahama softball team committed six errors on Thursday night in Calhoun County, but the Lady Falcons’ 10-to-5 edge in the hit column propelled the guests to a 5-4 victory in non-conference play.

The Lady Red Devils (6-2) — which held Wahama (7-1) off the board for the first three frames — led 1-0 at the end of the first inning and 3-0 by the end of the third.

The Lady Falcons — winner of three straight games — got two runs back in the top of the fourth, but were held scoreless in the top of the fifth. Wahama took the lead at 5-3 with a three-run sixth, stringing together five hits over six at-bats.

Calhoun County pulled within one run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but left the potential tying run on second and fell by a 5-4 tally.

WHS junior Hannah Rose struck out a dozen batters and earned the win in a complete game effort, allowing four runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks.

Torrennce Carpenter suffered the pitching loss in six innings for the hosts, striking out three batters, walking one, and allowing five runs, four earned, on 10 hits. Summer Jones walked one batter in one inning of relief for CCHS.

Leading Wahama at the plate, Lauren Noble was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored, while Hannah Rose was 2-for-4 with one double and one run batted in. Hannah Billups and Victoria VanMatre were both 2-for-3 with an RBI, with VanMatre scoring a run.

Tanner King singled once, scored twice and drove in a run for the victors, while Emma Gibbs chipped in with a single.

Whitney Stevens led the hosts at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in. Madison Dennis tripled once and scored twice, Haley Wilson added a double, a run and an RBI, while Allison Dennis came up with a single and Brogan Richards scored a run.

Wahama’s six errors were five more than Calhoun County’s total. The Lady Falcons left six runners on base, while CCHS stranded six.

After hosting Federal Hocking on Friday, Wahama will return to action on Monday at South Gallia.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.