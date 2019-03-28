Lady Eagles get past Belpre, 10-3

BELPRE, Ohio — A fantastic fourth.

The Eastern softball team exploded for seven runs in the top of the fourth inning on Wednesday in Washington County, as the Lady Eagles rallied past Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Belpre.

Eastern (2-0, 2-0 TVC Hocking) went ahead 2-0 on a two-out, two-run double by Tessa Rockhold in the opening inning, but was scoreless for the next two frames.

Belpre took the advantage with three runs on three hits and an error in the bottom of the second, but the hosts didn’t have another hit in the game.

With one out in the top of the fourth, six consecutive Lady Eagles reached base safely. A two-out, two-run home run by Kelsey Roberts caped off the seven-run frame for the guests and gave Eastern a 9-3 advantage.

Kelsey Casto doubled home an insurance run for Eastern in the bottom of the fifth, and the guests rolled for the 10-3 victory.

Tessa Rockhold was the winning pitcher of record for EHS, striking out four batters in a complete game, while allowing three runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks.

McDaniel took the pitching loss in five innings of work for the Lady Golden Eagles, allowing eight runs, three earned, on nine hits and two walks. Hutchinson finished the game for BHS, allowing two hits and a walk. McDaniel claimed three of the team’s four strikeouts.

Leading Eastern at the plate, Casto went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a run batted in, Mollie Maxon was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, while Megan Maxon was 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI.

Roberts accounted for two RBIs and one run on her homer, while Tessa Rockhold had two RBIs on her double. Kennadi Rockhold singled once and scored twice, Emmalea Durst singled once, scored once and drove in one run, while Cera Grueser and Ally Barber scored a run apiece for the victors.

Williams, Parker and Lemon each singled once for the hosts, with Lemon earning two RBIs. Williams, Parker and Deaton each scored once for Belpre.

Eastern had a trio of errors and left seven runners on base, while Belpre committed two errors and stranded three runners.

Eastern will look to complete the season sweep of BHS on April 12 in Tuppers Plains.

The Lady Eagles are slated to be back at home on Friday against Waterford.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

