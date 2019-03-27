Trimble holds off Lady Tornadoes, 9-6

RACINE, Ohio — Simply too big of a hole to dig out of.

The Southern softball team spotted visiting Trimble nine runs before the home offense finally came around on Tuesday at Star Mill Park, and the Lady Tomcats held on for a 9-6 win to open Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play.

Trimble (1-0, 1-0 TVC Hocking) scored just one run in the top of the first, but followed it up with four each in the next two frames.

After failing to reach scoring position in the first two frames, Southern (0-1, 0-1) ended its cold spell with a five-run third inning.

The Lady Tornadoes tallied another run in the bottom of the fourth, but were held off the board for the remainder of the game, falling by a 9-6 count.

Abby Cummins suffered the loss in a complete game for the Lady Tornadoes, striking out two batters, walking three, and allowing nine runs, five earned, on nine hits.

Moore claimed the victory in six innings for THS, allowing six runs, one earned, on nine hits and three walks. Campbell pitched the final frame in relief and issued a walk. Moore struck out two batters, while Campbell fanned one.

Cummins led the hosts at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and two runs batted in. Lily Allen and Caitlynn DeLacruz were both 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Valerie Ritchhart and Avery King both singled once, with King adding a run and an RBI.

Kassie Barton scored twice in the setback, while Kayla Boyer and Brooke Crisp came up with a run apiece.

Moore and Young led Trimble at the plate, each going 2-for-4 with a run scored, with Young also earning an RBI. Hankinson tripled once and scored once, Skeens doubled once and scored twice, Imler added a single, two runs and an RBI, while Campbell had a single, a run and two RBIs. Osborne contributed a single and an RBI to the winning cause, while Lackey scored one run.

Both squads stranded seven runners on base. Southern committed six errors, two more than Trimble.

These teams are scheduled to meet again on April 11 in Glouster.

Following a trip to Wahama on Wednesday, the Lady Tornadoes will be back at home to face South Gallia on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.