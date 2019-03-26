Wahama tames Wildcats in TVC Hocking opener, 8-3

WATERFORD, Ohio — A solid start to league play.

The Wahama baseball team rallied from an early 2-0 deficit with eight consecutive scores and ultimately opened Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play in style Tuesday night with an 8-3 victory over host Waterford in Washington County.

The visiting White Falcons (3-1, 1-0 TVC Hocking) surrendered back-to-back walks in the bottom of the first that ultimately resulted in a pair of runs due to a groundout and a passed ball, allowing the Wildcats (0-1 TVC Hocking) to take a quick two-run cushion after an inning of play.

The Red and White, however, countered with four hits, a walk and the benefit of an error in the top of the second — allowing Wahama to score three times for what proved to be a permanent advantage.

Tanner Smith received a leadoff walk, then Brady Bumgarner and Ethan VanMatre followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases.

Waterford then committed an error that allowed Smith to score for a 2-1 deficit, but the hosts also turned a double play that left Bumgarner stuck at third with two away.

Ethyn Barnitz singled to left-center while driving in Bumgarner for a tie game, then Barnitz stole second and came around to score on a single to right by David Hendrick for a 3-2 advantage.

The Green and White mustered only two baserunners during their next four at-bats, while Wahama added to its cushion in bottom of the fourth as VanMatre and Trevor Hunt scored on an error and a groundout — making it a 5-2 contest midway through the fourth.

Three hits and three errors allowed Wahama to add another three runs in the top of the sixth, which extended the lead out to 8-2.

Tyler Bumgarner and Antonio Serevicz each provided RBI singles in the sixth, while an error allowed Tanner Smith to also drive in a run.

Miller singled home Zimmer with two away in the bottom of the sixth to wrap up the five-run outcome.

The White Falcons outhit the hosts by an 8-4 overall margin and also committed four of the nine errors in the contest. Wahama stranded eight runners on base, while Waterford left only four on the bags.

Tyler Bumgarner was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run and four hits over 6.2 innings of relief while striking out two. Miller took the loss after surrendering three earned runs, four hits and three walks over three frames while fanning two.

Hendrick paced Wahama with two hits, with Serevicz, VanMatre, Hunt, Barnitz, Tyler Bumgarner and Brady Bumgarner also providing a safety apiece.

Hendrick, Serevicz, Barnitz, Tyler Bumgarner and Jonathan Frye each drove in a run. Hendrick, Frye, Smith, VanMatre, Hunt, Barnitz, Brady Bumgarner and Brayden Davenport also scored a run apiece.

Hansell, Hayes, Miller and Stephens had a hit each for the Wildcats. Zimmer and Miller drove in a run apiece, while Hansell, Heiss and Zimmer each scored once.

Wahama hosted Southern on Wednesday and returns to action Friday when it welcomes Federal Hocking for a TVC Hocking matchup at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.