Lady Panthers outlast Point in 8 innings, 11-10

HAMLIN, W.Va. — A whole lot of work for nothing.

The Point Pleasant softball team scored four runs in the top of the seventh to force extra innings, but a Brooklyn Salmons RBI-single in the bottom of the eighth ultimately allowed host Lincoln County to claim an 11-10 victory on Wednesday night in a non-conference matchup.

The visiting Lady Knights (1-1) led 2-0 after a half-inning and were ahead 3-2 through three before extending their lead with two runs in the top half of the fourth for a 5-2 cushion.

The Lady Panthers (4-1), however, sent 13 batters to the plate in their half of the fourth, which resulted in eight runs on six hits, two walks and an error — giving the Black and Blue a comfortable 10-5 advantage.

Madilyn Keefer singled home Peyton Jordan with two away in the sixth to close the gap down to four runs, then Jordan started Point’s ferocious seventh-inning rally with a two-out solo home run to left-center.

Back-to-back errors put Hayley Keefer and Tayah Fetty on the basepath, then Emma Harbour drew a walk to load the bases.

Riley Cochran followed with a single that plated Keefer for a 10-8 contest, then Fetty and Harbour scored on an error that allowed Madilyn Keefer to reach safely — all while knotting the contest up at 10 apiece.

After leaving a potential game-winning run stranded at third in the seventh, LCHS started its eventual rally with a two-out single from Amber Roberts.

Roberts advanced to third as Kendall Stricker followed with a single that put runners on the corners, then Salmons dribbled an infield single that allowed Roberts to come in with the game-winner for an 11-10 triumph.

Both teams produced a dozen hits apiece and Lincoln County committed six of the 10 errors in the contest. The Red and Black stranded 12 baserunners, while the hosts left 10 on the bags.

Sydney Maynard was the winning pitcher of record after allowing five earned runs, 12 hits and four walks over eight innings while striking out six.

Riley Cochran took the loss for PPHS after surrendering six runs (five earned), six hits and three walks over 4⅔ frames of work while fanning two.

Jordan paced Point Pleasant with four hits, followed by Fetty and Madilyn Keefer with two safeties apiece. Harbour had a two-run homer in the first inning, while Cochran, Shala Swain and Haley Bryant also had a hit each in the setback.

Madilyn Keefer led the Lady Knights with four RBIs and Harbour added a pair of RBIs. Jordan and Harbour also led the team with three runs scored apiece, while Fetty and Hayley Keefer each crossed home plate twice.

Stricker, Amber Roberts and Randa Watts paced the hosts with two hits apiece, while Salmons, Aly Layne, Natalie Fout, Shelby Browning and Elizabeth White added a safety each as well. Koree Roberts also had a two-run homer in the home half of the first.

Point Pleasant hosted Parkersburg South on Thursday night and held a 1-0 lead in the fourth before the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

That game will be resumed on Monday when the Lady Knights travel to PSHS for another matchup with the Lady Patriots at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.