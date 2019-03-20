Wahama takes third at Doddridge County meet

WEST UNION, W.Va. — Off and running.

The Wahama track and field team began its 2019 campaign with the boys and girls squads each taking third at the Doddridge County season opener on Tuesday.

The hosts claimed both the boys and girls team titles, with scores of 125 and 130 respectively. The Gilmer County boys were second with a 64, while the GCHS girls team posted a 43 for its runner-up score. Both Wahama squads posted third place scores of 38, while Wood County Christian’s boys had a 17 and girls scored 13 to round out the four-team field.

The Lady Falcons claimed second in the 4x800m relay, as the team of Abbie Lieving, Mary Roush, Harley Roush and Karli Stewart turned in a time of 13:14.79.

Wahama’s only gold medal of the day came in the girls’ discus throw, with freshman Emma Haddox throwing 84-8. The WHS girls also had a pair of runner-up finishes, with MacKenzie Barr clearing 7-6 in the pole vault, and Lieving running the 400m in 1:11.66.

On the boys side, Wahama had a pair of runner-up relays, with the team of Trevor McGuire, Josh Frye, Aaron Jordan and Blaine Sparks running the 4x100m in 52.2, and the quartet of Nathan Day, Wesley Peters, Zach Roush and Jacob Lloyd running the 4x800m in 10:17.15.

Frye picked up a pair of silver medals in individual events, running the 100m dash in 12.61 and the 400m dash in 55.71, while Lloyd claimed second in the 800m run with a time of 2:20.07.

Visit www.runwv.com for complete results of the 2019 Doddridge County season opener.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

