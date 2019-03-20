Rio baseball stays just outside NAIA Top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Rio Grande once again finds itself just outside of the NAIA Baseball Top 25 coaches’ poll.

Head coach Brad Warnimont’s team garnered 97 points in the balloting of a panel of head coaches representing each of the NAIA conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

The poll was released Tuesday night by the national office.

Rio Grande, which improved its overall record to 21-10 after a sweep of Ohio University-Chillicothe on Tuesday, is two points behind 25th-ranked Mobile (Ala.) and is the first school among the “Others Receiving Votes” for the second straight week.

The RedStorm are scheduled to return to action on Friday when they open a weekend River States Conference series at home against Brescia University.

Southeastern (Fla.) claimed the No. 1 spot for a second week in a row. The Fire (26-3) earned all 18 first place votes.

Faulkner (Ala.) University and Westmont (Calif.) both jumped into the top three, while Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) and Oklahoma City complete the top five.

Faulkner climbed one spot and finished with 474 points, while Westmont leapfrogged two positions and tallied 458.

Freed-Hardeman and Oklahoma City collected 430 points and 420 points, respectively.

No. 17 Indiana Tech and No. 19 Lyon (Ark.) made the biggest jumps this week, with both moving up four positions.

No. 21 Warner (Fla.) University and No. 24 Webber International (Fla.) were newcomers to the poll, while Keiser (Fla.) and William Jessup (Calif.) dropped off the list.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

