Robinson, Bobbitt lead RedStorm women in Spring opener

HICKORY, N.C. — Chanavier Robinson had a pair of top five finishes and Beyonce Bobbitt had two top 10 outings to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s track & field team at the Southside Power and Fitness Invitational, which wrapped up its two-day run on Saturday at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Robinson, a junior from Ravenna, Ohio, placed second in the long jump with a leap covering 5.44, while also placing fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.59.

Bobbitt, a freshman from West Milton, Ohio took third in the discus throw after a toss of 40.71m and was 10th in the shot put with an effort of 11.09m.

Other top 10 performances for the RedStorm came from senior Lucy Williams (Athens, OH), who placed third in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:57.15; freshman Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH), who was seventh in the hammer throw with a heave of 39.09m; freshman Abilena Sullivan (Chillicothe, OH), who took seventh in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:10.52; junior Natalie Seeberg (Urbana, OH), who took eighth place in the hammer throw with a toss of 39.07m; freshman Samantha Miller (Greensprings, OH), who was 10th in the discus throw with a toss of 32.78m; sophomore Taylor Tackett (Hillsboro, OH), who placed 10th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.46; and sophomore Rachael Barber (Ashland, KY), who was 10th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.94.

Rio’s 4×100 relay team – comprised of Barber, Robinson, freshman Sophie Wright (Akron, OH) and sophomore Amirah Strauther (Pickerington, OH) – finished fourth with a time of 49.85.

The meet was not a team scored event.

Rio Grande returns to action next Thursday at the VertKlasse Meeting hosted by High Point University in High Point, N.C.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

