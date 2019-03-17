Collins paces Rio Grande men’s track

HICKORY, N.C. — Junior Zack Collins posted a pair of top 10 performances to pace the University of Rio Grande men’s track & field team at the Southside Power and Fitness Invitational, which closed out its two-day run on Saturday at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Collins, a native of Newark, Ohio, was the runner-up in the hammer throw with a toss of 46.30m, while also placing 10th in the discus throw with an effort of 37.60m.

Mohamed Farah, a sophomore from Galloway, Ohio, had the RedStorm’s only other top five finish by taking fifth in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:26.07.

Rio’s other top 10 outings came from junior Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH), who was sixth in the hammer throw with a toss of 43.60m; junior Adam Champer (Malvern, OH), who was eighth in the hammer throw with a heave of 40.31m; and junior Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH), who placed ninth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:00.38.

The meet was not a team scored event.

Rio Grande returns to action next Thursday at the VertKlasse Meeting hosted by High Point University in High Point, N.C.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

