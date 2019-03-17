Big Blacks wallop Winfield, 18-6

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Getting pretty good at blowing things up.

After producing a nine-run second inning against Parkersburg South just 24 hours earlier in the season opener, the Point Pleasant baseball team used a 15-run outburst in the top of the third Friday night to cruise to an 18-6 mercy-rule decision over host Winfield in a non-conference matchup in Putnam County.

The Big Blacks (2-0) fell behind by a 1-0 count through an inning of play, but the guests rallied with two runs in the second while ultimately securing a permanent advantage.

Tanner Mitchell singled home Wyatt Wilson with nobody away while knotting things up at one, then Hunter Blain provided a two-out single that plated Kyelar Morrow with the eventual game-winning run.

PPHS sent 19 batters to the plate in the top half of the third, which led to 15 runs on five hits, five walks, five Winfield errors and also a hit batter.

When the dust settled, the Red and Black held a commanding 17-1 cushion midway through three frames.

The Generals responded with four runs in their half of the third, then tacked on another run in the fourth to close to within 17-6 after four complete.

Carter Smith doubled home Josh Wamsley in the top of the fifth to complete the 12-run outcome, and WHS ultimately made the final out at third base after a failed stolen base attempt.

Nine different players had at least one hit for Point Pleasant, which has produced 33 runs and 25 hits in its first two contests of the very young season.

The Big Blacks outhit the hosts by a sizable 11-4 margin and also benefited from six Winfield errors. The Red and Black also committed four errors of their own.

The Green and White stranded six runners on base, while Point left five on the bags.

Joe Herdman was the winning pitcher of record after allowing five runs (one earned), two hits and three walks over three innings while striking out two.

Levi Mitchell allowed one unearned run, two hits and a walk over the final two frames of relief while recording one strikeout.

Hunter Vance took the loss for Winfield after allowing five runs (four earned), six hits and a walk over 2⅓ frames while fanning three. The Generals also used Jak Kuhl and Peyton Moulder in relief the rest of the way.

Blain and Joel Beattie paced the guests with two hits apiece, followed by Smith, Morrow, Wamsley, Miles Williams, Tanner Mitchell, Brody Jeffers and Sam Pinkerton with a safety each.

Wamsley paced PPHS with three RBIs, while Blain, Smith and Pinkerton each knocked in two runs. Tanner Mitchell also drove in a run for the victors.

Morrow, Wilson and Wamsley led Point with three runs scored apiece, with Blain, Jeffers, Pinkerton and Tanner Mitchell each crossing home plate twice. Miles Williams also scored a run.

Peyton Stover, Landen Fairchild, Andrew Whitney and Hunter Morris provided the lone safeties for Winfield. Stover scored half of the six runs and Sam Ingram drove in a team-high two RBIs.

Point Pleasant returns to action Monday when it travels to Lincoln County for a non-conference contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.