OVP Sports Briefs

Rio’s Timoner named NAIA Scholar-Athlete

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – University of Rio Grande redshirt sophomore Raul Timoner is among those named to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) 2019 Daktronics NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athletes list.

The native of Alaior, Spain was among 179 student-athletes recognized by the national office on Monday.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.

Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) and Mayville State (N.D.) led the way as seven member institutions finished with at least five honorees.

RedStorm WBB places 6 on NAIA Scholar-Athlete list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Six players representing the University of Rio Grande are among the 312 women’s basketball student-athletes recognized by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) as 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

The list was announced by the national office on Monday.

In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.

Representing the RedStorm were seniors Jaida Carter (New Philadelphia, OH), Chelsy Slone (Gallipolis, OH), Megan Liedtke (Beverly, OH) and Whitney Gilkeson (Marietta, OH), as well as juniors Megan Duduit (Minford, OH) and Natalie Seeberg (Urbana, OH).

Concordia (Neb.) and Mount Marty (S.D.) led the pack with nine student-athletes collecting the honors on each team.

Trio of RedStorm bowlers named Scholar-Athletes

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Three members of the University of Rio Grande bowling programs have been recognized as Scholar Athletes by the United States Bowling Congress.

Freshmen Brianna Eberle (St. Marys, OH) and Serenity Kirts (London, OH) represented the RedStorm women’s team, while fellow frosh Colin Little (Bidwell, OH) represented Rio’s men’s team on the list.

The trio was honored last weekend during section tournament action in Smyrna, Tenn.

To be eligible, student-athletes must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average and have competed in a USBC event during the present season.