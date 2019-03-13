Rio Grande Sports Briefs

Rio women top RSC Scholar-Athlete list

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A conference-high 10 student-athletes representing the University of Rio Grande are among the 57 honorees named to the 2018-19 River States Conference Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team.

To receive the honor, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher and be nominated by their institution.

Members of the RedStorm who were honored include seniors Jaida Carter (New Philadelphia, OH), Whitney Gilkeson (Marietta, OH), Megan Liedtke (Beverly, OH) and Chelsy Slone (Gallipolis, OH); juniors Megan Duduit (Minford, OH), Sydney Holden (Wheelersburg, OH) and Natalie Seeberg (Urbana, OH); and sophomores Jimi Howell (Barberton, OH), Sarah Helsel (Circleville, OH) and Makayla Liedtke (Beverly, OH).

The NAIA has a similar award, the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete award, which is for juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.

RedStorm quartet named to RSC MBB Scholar-Athlete list

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Four members of the University of Rio Grande men’s basketball team are among the 33 players named to the 2018-19 River States Conference Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team.

To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, be nominated by their institution and participate in RSC men’s basketball.

Represeting Rio Grande on the list was senior Earl Russell (Warrington, England), junior Greg Wallace (Montego Bay, Jamaica) and the sophomore duo of Bobby Anderson (Catlettsburg, KY) and Raul Timoner (Alaior, Spain).

Midway (Ky.) University led the conference this year with six student-athletes recognized.

Rio Grande’s Daniels named Player of the Week

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande (Ohio) first baseman Eli Daniels hit .353 with a couple of homers on the week to notch River States Conference Baseball Player of the Week for March 4-10.

A junior from Minford, Ohio, Daniels totaled six hits in four games on the week. He also collected two homers, seven RBIs, four runs and a walk on the week. Daniels hit safely in all four games and slugged .706.

In the weekend series versus Point Park, Daniels was 5-for-12 with two homers and seven RBIs. He hit a grand slam in a 3-for-5 performance that propelled the RedStorm to a 13-5 win in the opener. He also homered in the final game of the series.

Rio Grande (16-10, 3-3 RSC) has its next games Friday and Saturday at Cincinnati Christian.

6 Rio Grande women honored as Scholar-Athletes

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande placed six student-athletes on the 2018-19 River States Conference Women’s Indoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete team.

To be honored, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, be nominated by their institution and participate in RSC women’s indoor track and field.

Representing the RedStorm on the list were seniors Lucy Williams (Athens, OH), Taylor Grubb (Thornville, OH) and Alexis Johnson-Schoolcraft (Mercerville, OH); juniors Kelsey Miller (Georgetown, OH) and Natalie Seeberg (Urbana, OH); and sophomore Rachael Barber (Ashland, KY).

Carlow (Pa.) University had a conference-best 10 athletes on the 40-member team.

Rio places 5 on men’s track Scholar-Athlete list

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Five representatives of the University of Rio Grande are among the 30 student-athletes named to the 2018-19 River States Conference Men’s Indoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team.

To be named to the team, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, be nominated by their institution.

Representing the RedStorm were juniors Adam Champer (Malvern, OH), Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH) and Ethan Greenawalt (Orlando, FL), along with sophomores Mohamed Farah (Galloway, OH) and Isaiah Lester (Gallipolis, OH).

Carlow (Pa.) University led the conference with nine of the honorees.

