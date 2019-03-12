6 locals land on TVC Ohio basketball teams

A total of six players from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were selected to the All-Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division boys and girls basketball teams for the 2018-19 season, as voted on by the coaches within the league.

Meigs High School led the local honorees with four selections, with both the Marauders and Lady Marauders coming away with two choices apiece. River Valley High School also garnered a pick apiece between its boys and girls squads.

MHS also had a special award winner, as junior Weston Baer was named TVC Ohio boys Most Valuable Player. Baer — who surpassed the career 1,000-point plateau this season — is the first Marauder to win the TVC Ohio boys MVP award since Mike Bartrum in the 1987-88 season.

Baer — who helped lead the Maroon and Gold to a fourth place finish at 7-5 in the league — is a repeat selection from last season’s all-league team, and is joined on this year’s squad by freshman guard Coulter Cleland.

Representing 0-12 River Valley and earning his first all-league nod was sophomore Jordan Lambert.

TVC Ohio boys Coach of the Year honors went to Mickey Cozart, who led Athens to an 11-1 league record and the program’s first league title since 2015.

On the girls side, Meigs senior Kassidy Betzing received her fourth straight all-league selection, and was joined by freshman teammate Mallory Hawley. MHS finished the year tied for third in the league standings with a 7-5 mark.

RVHS sophomore Hannah Jacks — a first time all-league honoree — was the lone representative for the Lady Raiders, who went 0-12 and finished seventh in TVC Ohio play.

League champion Vinton County — which was a perfect 12-0 in the league — received both special awards, with sophomore Morgan Bentley earning Most Valuable Player and Rod Bentley picking up Coach of the Year.

2019 TVC Ohio Girls Basketball

1. Vinton County (12-0): Morgan Bentley* (So) G/F; Tegan Bartoe (Fr) G; Cameron Zinn (Fr) G; Josie Ousley (Jr) G.

2. Alexander (10-2): Rachel Richardson*** (Sr) G; McKenna Rice** (Sr) F; Marlee Grinstead (Fr) G.

T3. Meigs (7-5): Kassidy Betzing*** (Sr) G; Mallory Hawley (Fr) F.

T3. Nelsonville-York (7-5): Mary-Kate McCulloch** (Sr) G; Mackenzie Hurd (Fr) G.

T5. Athens (3-9): Laura Manderick** (Jr) G; Kaylee Stewart (Sr) G.

T5. Wellston (3-9): Sydney Mullins** (Sr) G; Tory Doles (Sr) G.

7. River Valley (0-12): Hannah Jacks (So) F.

Most Valuable Player

Morgan Bentley, Vinton County

Coach of the Year

Rod Bentley, Vinton County

2019 TVC Ohio Boys Basketball

1. Athens (11-1): Logan Maxfield* (Sr) G; Elijah Williams (Sr) G; Justin Hynes** (Sr) F; Eli Chubb* (Sr) F.

2. Alexander (10-2): J.K. Kearns (Jr) F; Dylan Mecum* (Sr) F; Caleb Terry* (Jr) C.

3. Vinton County (8-4): Gavin Arbaugh (Jr) G; Eli Griffith (Sr) F.

4. Meigs (7-5): Weston Baer* (Jr) G; Coulter Cleland (Fr) G.

5. Nelsonville-York (4-8): Ethan Boyher (Sr) F; Justin Perry (Sr) G.

6. Wellston (2-10): Rylan Molihan (Jr) G.

7. River Valley (0-12): Jordan Lambert (So) F.

Most Valuable Player

Weston Baer, Meigs

Coach of the Year

Mickey Cozart, Athens

MHS junior Weston Baer (20) attempts a shot from the top of the key, during the Marauders’ Jan. 18 loss to Alexander in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/03/web1_3.13-MHS-Baer.jpg MHS junior Weston Baer (20) attempts a shot from the top of the key, during the Marauders’ Jan. 18 loss to Alexander in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Meigs junior Weston Baer named MVP

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

