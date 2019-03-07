Tough start for Raiders at D-3 meet

The River Valley wrestling team had a tough start to the 2019 OHSAA Division III Wrestling Championships on Thursday as both freshman Nathan Cadle and senior Eric Weber dropped their opening bouts by pinfall. Cadle trailed 2-0 early in the first period before ultimately being pinned by Newcomerstown sophomore Logan Hursey at 138 pounds, while Weber was down 10-0 in the second period before being pinned by Barnesville senior Brylan Crouse at 182 pounds. Both Raider grapplers — each of whom are first-time state qualifiers — had first round consolation matches later Thursday night at the Schottenstein Center. An update of how each RVHS wrestler did Thursday night will be made available on the web at mydailytribune.com (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

River Valley freshman Nathan Cadle lunges to gain leverage on opponent Logan Hursey of Newcomerstown during the opening round of the Division III OHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Ohio State University Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

River Valley senior Eric Weber locks in a hold on Brylan Clouse of Barnesville during the opening round of the Division III OHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Ohio State University Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

River Valley wrestling coach Matthew Huck, left, watches on with assistant coach Mark Allen during the opening round of the Division III OHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Ohio State University Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)