Rio competes at NAIA Nationals

BROOKINGS, S.D. — A pair of personal bests and a new school record were the product of the trio of athletes representing the University of Rio Grande in Friday’s action at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

Sophomore Amirah Strauther (Pickerington, OH) set a new personal-record and new school-record with a time of 8.93 in the women’s 60-meter hurdles preliminaries.

However, she failed to qualify for Saturday’s final and finished in a three-way tie for 11th place overall.

Fellow sophomore Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH) narrowly missed an All-American finish after taking ninth place in the men’s 3,000-meter race walk with a new personal-best time of 14:00.44.

The top eight individuals in each of the running events are named All-Americans.

Junior Chanavier Robinson (Ravenna, OH) ran a 7.90 in the women’s 60-meter dash prelims, but failed to qualify for the finals and finished in a tie for 30th place overall.

Rio Grande will open its outdoor track & field schedule on Friday, March 15, at the LR Southside Power & Fitness Invitational hosted by Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C.

Rio Grande's Amirah Strauther, Dean Freitag and Chanavier Robinson, from left, represented the RedStorm in Friday's action at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships in Brookings, S.D.

Strauther sets new school record at indoor meet

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

