Gallia Academy 7th, Meigs 11th at D-2 sectional

ALBANY, Ohio — A trio moving on.

Three wrestlers from Gallia Academy are headed to the district tournament, after placing fourth at the Division II sectional championships, held on Friday and Saturday at Alexander High School.

The sectional title was won by Sheridan with a score of 215, 13.5 ahead of New Lexington in second place. Athens was third at 197, followed by Jackson at 157, Warren at 150.5 and Alexander at 82. One point behind the Spartans, the Blue Devils took seventh.

Fairland was eight with a score of 64, 13 ahead of Vinton County in ninth. Marietta with 25 and Meigs with 16 rounded out the 11-team field.

Leading the Gallia Academy with fourth place finishes were freshman Garytt Schwall at 106 pounds, senior Jason Stroud at 120, and junior Logan Griffith at 220. This marks Stroud’s third time in the top-6 at the sectional, as he was fourth at 120 last season, and sixth at 106 in 2017. Griffith is also headed back to the district for a second year in a row, as he was runner-up at 195 pounds last winter.

Griffith was 3-2 in the sectional, while Stroud and Schwall were both 2-2.

Finishing fifth for the Blue Devils were Johnathan Shepherd at heavyweight and Brayden Easton at 170 pounds. Shepherd recorded three wins in five matches, while Easton had one win in three bouts.

Kenton Ramsey, Dakota McCoy and Lane Pullins each had a win and were sixth for the Blue Devils in the 113, 138 and 182 weight classes respectively. Pullins was third in the 182-pound class a year ago.

For Meigs, juniors Tucker Smith and Drake Hall picked up a victory apiece en route to sixth place finishes in the 145 and 220 categories respectively.

The Division II district tournament at Heath High School is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Division II sectional championships at Alexander High School.

Meigs junior Tucker Smith locks in a hold for a pin attempt during a match at the 2018 Skyline Bowling Invitational held Dec. 29, 2018, at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_2.27-MHS-Smith.jpg Meigs junior Tucker Smith locks in a hold for a pin attempt during a match at the 2018 Skyline Bowling Invitational held Dec. 29, 2018, at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.