Point Pleasant captures 4th state title

That seven-year itch disappeared … almost overnight. The Point Pleasant wrestling team notched three weight class champions and produced 10 top-six efforts while securing the program’s fourth Class AA-A title on Saturday night at the 72nd annual WVSSAC Wrestling Championships held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va. The Big Blacks — who technically secured the 2019 team crown by the end of the third session — finished the three-day event with 203 points. PPHS also won the Class AA-A tournament by 83 points over runner-up Independence. Isaac Short (106), Derek Raike (120) and Justin Bartee (126) each came away with their first career state titles at Point Pleasant. The Big Blacks — who previously won state titles from 2010 through 2012 — went 38-18 overall on the weekend. Wahama finished 19th overall in Class AA-A and ended up fifth in the Class A field with 31 points. The White Falcons didn’t produce any individual state championships, but did go 6-4 overall while producing a pair of state placers. Complete details about Point Pleasant’s and Wahama’s weekend at the 72nd annual WVSSAC Wrestling Championships will be available in the Tuesday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

