Rio Grande’s Schreiter named to All-RSC 2nd team

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande junior forward Cameron Schreiter was among those named to the 2018-19 All-River States Conference Men’s Basketball Second Team.

The 10-player first and second teams, along with the Champion of Character team and other individual awards were announced Tuesday afternoon by conference officials.

The awards were selected through voting of the league’s 13 head coaches.

Schreiter, a native of Mason, Ohio, is averaging a team-best 13.3 points per game and ranks second on the RedStorm at 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Schreiter is tied for 12th in the RSC field goal percentage leaders at 46.5 percent and his 72.2 percent success rate at the free throw line would rank 10th if he met the 2.5 free throws per game mark required to be listed among the league leaders.

Elisha Boone, a senior guard from WVU Tech, leads all honorees as the RSC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. A 6-foot-4 native of Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the top vote-getter in the balloting to headline the All-RSC First Team.

Boone averages 19.2 points per game for fifth in the league, and he is second in rebounds (11.2 rpg) and field goals (.528). Boone also adds 37 percent from 3-point range, 79 percent from the foul line and a 3.2 assists per game average.

WVU Tech head coach Bob Williams was named RSC Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year. In his 17th year with the Golden Bears, he has led WVU Tech to the RSC regular-season championship, the RSC East Division title and an automatic berth in the NAIA Division II National Championship.

The Golden Bears are 26-4, 15-2 RSC and are No. 9 in the country and have been nationally ranked all year.

Ohio Christian University freshman Justin Barksdale claimed RSC Men’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year. A 6-3 forward from Fishers, Ind., Barksdale was the top vote-getter among new players to the RSC. He averaged 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

IU Southeast senior guard Jamie Johnson was second in the voting and high on the first team. He leads the RSC in scoring and assists at 22.0 ppg and 5.2 apg.

Asbury (Ky.) University senior forward Trenton Thompson was also high on the list ranking second in the conference at 21.9 ppg to go along with 8.3 rpg.

Cincinnati Christian University senior forward Blake Walsman earned a spot on the first team ranking third in the RSC at 21.6 ppg and also leading the conference in rebounding (16.2 rpg) and field goals (.618).

WVU Tech had two players on the All-RSC First Team. Along with Boone, the Golden Bears had senior guard Brandon Shingles with 14.3 ppg and tied for the RSC lead with 98 made 3-pointers.

IU Kokomo also had two players on the first team. Sophomore guard Trequan Spivey at 18.6 ppg and 51 percent field goals along with junior guard Akil McClain at 16.6 ppg and 89 treys were named.

IU East junior guard Bishop Smith was named to the first team with 18.8 ppg and tying for the RSC lead with 98 made 3-pointers. Brescia (Ky.) University junior forward Kayode Daboiku represented the Bearcats on the first team with 17.3 ppg and 8.9 rpg. Alice Lloyd (Ky.) College junior guard Blake Smith was also on the first team ranking fourth in the league at 20.9 ppg and shooting 51 percent from the field.

IU East and IU Southeast led the second team with two players each with six more from from around the conference.

The RSC Men’s Basketball Champions of Character Team named one player from each school who best exhibits the five character values of NAIA Champions of Character, which are Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Servant Leadership and Sportsmanship.

Rio Grande was represented on the list by sophomore guard Bobby Anderson (Catlettsburg, KY).

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

