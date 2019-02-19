Lady Rebels tripped up by Trimble, 48-42

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Not a great start, and an even worse finish.

The South Gallia girls basketball team fell behind Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Trimble by nine points after eight minutes of Monday’s makeup game in Gallia County. The Lady Rebels rallied back and took a three-point advantage into the fourth quarter, but the Lady Tomcats surged back and claimed the 48-42 victory.

South Gallia (6-16, 4-11 TVC Hocking) — which was already eliminated from the postseason, falling to Ironton St. Joseph in the sectional semifinal — trailed Trimble by a 16-7 count eight minutes into play.

The Lady Rebel defense stepped up in the second, holding Trimble to just three points in the period. SGHS came up with 10 markers in the second and headed into halftime behind by a 19-17 count.

Out out the break, the Red and Gold went on a 15-to-10 run, and took a 32-29 lead into the fourth. The Lady Rebels scored 10 points in the finale, but Trimble poured in 19 and escaped with the 48-42 win.

For the game, SGHS was 6-of-9 (66.7 percent) from the free throw line, where THS was 9-of-14 (64.3 percent).

Kiley Stapleton was responsible for both of South Gallia’s three-pointers and finished with a team-best 14 points, 11 of which came in the second half.

Makayla Waugh was next for the Lady Rebels with seven points, all in the second half, followed by Alyssa Cremeens with five. Amaya Howell, Christine Griffith and Faith Poling had four points apiece in the setback, while Jessie Rutt and Emily Mandeville both added two points.

Laikyn Imler and Brianna Orsborne led Trimble with 16 and 13 points respectively. Jayne Six was next with nine points, followed by Emily Young with eight and Riley Campbell with two.

