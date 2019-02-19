Eastern 7th, Meigs 11th at TVC Championships

McARTHUR, Ohio — Runner-up Raiders again.

For the second time in three seasons, the River Valley wrestling team placed second at the Tri-Valley Conference Championships, with the Raiders falling 45.5 behind champion Athens on Saturday at Vinton County.

RVHS — which had a quartet of weight class winners — posted a team total of 154.5, 44.5 ahead of Trimble in third place. Nelsonville-York was fourth with a score of 91.5, followed by Alexander at 84.5, and the host Vikings at 70.5.

Eastern was seventh with a score of 39, one point and one place ahead of South Gallia, which had the program’s first-ever league champion.

Waterford placed ninth with 30, nine ahead of Belpre in 10th. Meigs claimed 11th with a score of 18, Wellston was 12th with nine, while Federal Hocking rounded out the 13-team field with three.

River Valley senior Jacob Edwards earned his third league title in a third weight class, going 3-0 en route to the 126-pound title. Edwards won the 120-pound class last season, while taking first in the 113-pound class in 2017. As a freshman, Edwards was third at 113.

Eric Weber was also 3-0 and completed his tour of the TVC podium with a first place finish in the 182-pound class for the Raiders. Weber was second at 160 pounds in 2017, third at 160 pounds in 2018 and fourth at 170 pounds in 2016.

Joining their senior teammates with gold medals, RVHS freshmen Nathan Cadle and Will Hash won the 138-pound and 145-pound weight classes respectively, both going 3-0.

Aiden Green at 170 pounds and Joseph Burns at 120 both finished third for RVHS, with Burns also finishing third at 120 in 2017, while placing second at 113 last winter.

Placing fourth for the Silver and Black were Ryan Weber at 220, Derek Johnson at 160, Seth Bowman at 132 and Levi Roberts at 106. Johnson is the only repeat placer among the quartet, as he was third at 152 a year ago.

Leading the Eagles, sophomore Steven Fitzgerald was second in the 195-pound class, moving up one spot from his finish in the same weight class a year ago. Fitzgerald was joined on the podium by EHS senior Dillon Aeiker, who was third in the 145-pound class.

SGHS senior Chad Bostic went 2-0 on his way to the program’s first title, winning the 170-pound category, after finishing fourth in the weight class each of the last two years.

Joining Bostic, SGHS junior Justin Butler claimed second at 160 pounds, moving up from a 4th place finish at 145 two seasons ago.

Meigs finished with a pair of first-time top-4 league placers, with 182-pound senior William Smith and heavyweight senior Brandon Justis both placing fourth.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 TVC Championships.

