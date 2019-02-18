Blue Devils win 4th straight OVC title

CENTENARY, Ohio — Another dominant performance.

The Gallia Academy wrestling team had eight individual champions and captured the program’s fourth consecutive league title on Thursday night during the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference championships held at Gallia Academy High School in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils set both program and league records by capturing their fourth consecutive league title as a team, and the hosts also had five repeat champions while cruising to their history-making crown.

The Blue and White dominated the four-team field after posting winning tallies of 51-27 against Chesapeake, 48-24 against Fairland and 57-24 against Ironton.

The Fighting Tigers ended up second after earning wins of 25-23 and 39-36 against Chesapeake and Fairland, respectively. The Dragons secure third place with a 48-30 win over the Panthers.

It was the second straight year in which GAHS came away with eight league champions after setting a school record with a dozen weight class titles back in 2017.

Senior Lane Pullins earned his fourth consecutive OVC crown by winning the 182-pound division, while classmate Jason Stroud earned his third individual league title by claiming the 120 championship.

Senior Kenton Ramsey (113), junior Bronson Carter (152) and junior Logan Griffith (220) also picked up their second straight league championships, respectively.

Freshmen Garytt Schwall and Brayden Easton picked up their first league titles by respectively winning the 106- and 170-pound divisions. Senior Jonathan Shepard also captured his first OVC crown after winning the heavyweight division.

Fairland, Ironton and Chesapeake each came away with two individual champions. The Dragons received repeat championships performances from Hunter Brewer at 145 pounds and Blaine Cremeans at 160 pounds.

Ironton’s titles came from J.D. Leach at 132 pounds and Owen Ison at 195 pounds. Chesapeake got championships from Landon Preston (126) and Izaiah Leach (138).

All 14 league champions posted identical 3-0 records in their respective divisions.

The Blue Devils have collected 35 individual weight class champions during their four-peat in the OVC.

Members of the Gallia Academy wrestling team pose for a picture after winning the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference championship on Thursday at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_2.19-GA-Champs.jpg Members of the Gallia Academy wrestling team pose for a picture after winning the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference championship on Thursday at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. Courtesy photo

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

